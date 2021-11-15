Politics
Biden prepares to meet Xi Jinping amid ‘concerns’ over China’s actions
President Biden will not “hold back” matters of concern during his virtual meeting Monday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Biden administration works to stabilize U.S.-China relations.
The White House announced the meeting on Friday, saying the two leaders would “discuss ways to responsibly handle competition between the United States and the PRC, as well as ways to work together where our interests align.”
BIDEN-XI SETS VIRTUAL SUMMIT MONDAY TO DISCUSS TENSIONS
“Throughout, President Biden will make clear the intentions and priorities of the United States and be clear and frank about our concerns with the PRC,” the White House said.
In addition to discussing the relationship in general, the Biden administration has also focused in recent months on China’s lack of transparency regarding the international investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, previewing the meeting, said the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is a “lingering concern” for Biden.
“There will be a wide range of topics that will be discussed,” Psaki said. “And the president is certainly not going to hold back on the areas that concern him.”
The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting for Monday evening, saying that it is “hoped that the United States can work with China in the same direction and make concerted efforts to make the meeting of heads of state a success, “said the spokesperson. , “Will put Sino-US relations back on track for solid and steady development.”
This meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February. It comes after the United States and China pledged this week at the UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, to increase cooperation and accelerate action to limit climate-damaging emissions.
Biden and Xi have a familiar relationship, having worked together when they were both vice presidents.
FEBRUARY CALL: BIDEN FILES A “PRECRIPTION” FOR US-CHINA RELATIONS IN THE FIRST CALL WITH XI JINPING SINCE ITS INITIATION
Biden spoke to Xi once by phone in February, and then again in September, where he first offered the virtual meeting with Xi, after suggesting he wishes he could see him again.
However, Xi has not left China since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. White House officials have proposed a virtual summit as the best available substitute for the two leaders to have a substantive conversation on a number of issues that have strained US-China relations.
Biden used the first call to describe his administration’s “top concerns” over China’s “practices, aggressive activities and abuses”, while discussing areas where he believed it might be in the best interest. national of the United States to work with Beijing.
The September appeal, according to senior administration officials, was used to establish “safeguards and parameters” in US-China relations to ensure that even though the two countries are “in competition fierce “, they did not” see in conflict “.
“Although we remain in a competitive space, we do not want this to escalate into conflict,” added the official, acknowledging that the United States is in a “competitive posture with China.”
“This is the dominant framework of this relationship,” the official said after the September call.
SEPTEMBER CALL: BIDEN, IN APPEAL WITH THE XI JINPING OF CHINA, SETS UP “RAILINGS” TO ENSURE “COMPETITION DOES NOT TURN INTO CONFLICT”
Historically, the official explained, there has been a “binary” relationship between the United States and China.
“We were either in a period of engagement or in a period of confrontation with China,” the official said.
“This is not where we are now,” the official said, adding that the Biden administration believes “the goal” should be “to achieve a stable state of affairs.”
“We should be in a rigid and competitive position, but where we can do a lot of things at once,” the official said, stressing that China is responsible for its practices and protects the interests and values of the United States. and their allies. .
Officials also warned that China is the “only competitor” potentially capable of mounting a “challenge” to the international system.
The CIA last month announced the formation of the China Mission Center to counter China. CIA Director William Burns said the China Mission Center would tackle the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and stressed that “the threat comes from the Chinese government, not its people.”
Burns said the new mission center will provide “an Agency-wide response” and “unify the exceptional work the CIA is already doing against the main rival.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
