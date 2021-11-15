Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid decides to separate from PTI led by Imran Khan





After Pakistani Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) parliamentarians said it had become difficult to continue the partnership with Pakistani Prime Minister Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan, the party decided Sunday to go their separate ways. The PML-Q is a key ally of the PTI in the Center and the Punjab and has decided to split up and launch its own campaign for the next general election after tensions between the two coalition partners mounted, reported The Express Tribune. .

The announcement was made after a meeting of the PML-Q parliamentary party held under the chairmanship of its President of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is also the chairman of the provincial assembly. All party parliamentarians empowered the PML-Q leader in Punjab to decide the fate of his alliance with the government.

PML-Q leaders have expressed concern over the unprecedented rise in petroleum prices and energy tariffs as well as the depreciation of the local currency, The Express Tribune reported. They also criticized the PTI government for its failure to bring crime under control and the high level of unemployment in the country.

Party parliamentarians noted that the population is finding it very difficult to make ends meet due to government “neglect”. In this grim situation, how public officials would face their constituents in their constituencies in the next general election, they added.

The parliamentarians said they had cooperated with the ruling PTI and gave it all possible support. However, they added, it had now become difficult for PML-Q to continue its partnership with PTI, The Express Tribune reported. PML-Q leaders stressed that if the government did not pay attention to fundamental public issues, including inflation and unemployment, the situation would worsen in the country.

The day before, the PML-Q had already indicated that it opposed the PTI for “mistreating its workers” in the Punjab and “for not being included in the decision-making process”. “We supported them [the government] in the Center and Punjab for the past three years, but the provincial government is mistreating our workers in every district, ”Elahi said as he chaired a meeting of the party’s central committee on Saturday.

Meanwhile, other opposition parties have already teamed up under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and have announced that they will take to the streets against Imran Khan’s government. (ANI)

