Mitch McConnell tried to unsubscribe Donald Trump from Joe Bidens’ inauguration after January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, according to Book Reports





Top line

Following the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell sought to unseat then-President Donald Trump from the nomination of Joe Bidens, fearing he would disrupt the peaceful transition of power, according to an upcoming book by ABC News reporter Jonathan. Karl, highlighting the conflicted relationship between Trump and the Senate Minority Leader.

Getty Images Highlights

After the January 6 riots, McConnell planned for the four leaders of Congress to write a letter to Trump informing him that he would not be welcome in the presidential nomination of Joe Bidens, according to Karls Betrayal’s book: The Final Act. of the Trump Show.

McConnell reportedly felt he couldn’t give Trump another opportunity to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, Karl wrote.

The plan was reportedly canceled by Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to the book, who opposed the idea and felt it would be an important message of unity for Trump.

According to Karl, McCarthy warned McConnells’ White House plan, prompting Trump to preemptively tweet his decision not to attend the ceremony.

Crucial quote

“Trump apparently wanted people to think it was his only decision to become the first incumbent president after an election not to attend a nomination since Andrew Johnson skipped the nomination for Ulysses S. Grant in 1869” Karl wrote.

Key context

Trump was the first incumbent president in over 150 years to let his successors take the oath. At the time, the then president still had not admitted that Joe Biden had legitimately won the presidential election, and on January 6, supporters of the outgoing president stormed the Capitol, disrupting efforts to certifying the election and chanting Hang Mike Pence. McConnell, who balanced a strained collaboration with Trump during his four-year tenure as president, made a rare break with the then president and openly opposed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. Although he blamed Trump directly for the events of January 6, McConnell voted for Trump’s acquittal and subsequently opposed the creation of a commission to investigate what happened.

Tangent

Trump renewed his attacks on McConnell over the weekend, calling him the Old Crow who compromised Republicans’ chances of re-election. Trump said McConnell, one of 19 Senate Republicans to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure package, should attend the bill’s signing ceremony at the White House and endure the contempt of big Republican patriots who castigate him already. Trump claimed the bill would help Democrats get elected.

Further reading

Trump says he won’t attend Bidens (Forbes) inauguration

McConnell sought to unsubscribe Trump from Bidens inauguration (Politico)

McConnell sought to unsent Trump from Biden’s inauguration, triggering his latest tweet, new book says (ABC News)

Donald Trump falls from Forbes 400 for the first time in 25 years (Forbes)

Trump was planning to leave GOP for new political party, new book reports (Forbes)

