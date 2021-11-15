Biden, Xi hold virtual summit amid Taiwan tensions

Nobody likes an end-of-day Zoom meeting, especially not with your biggest rival, but that’s basically what US President Joe Biden has to take on today as he holds a virtual bilateral meeting ( No side wishes to call it a summit) with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping tonight Washington time.

Here is today Foreign police in short: President of the United States Joe biden and chinese president Xi Jinping meet virtually, Cuba organizes rare events, and the world this week.

Xi and Biden to hold virtual talks

While their subordinates have kept busy contacts with each other, this will only be the third time that leaders of the world’s largest economies have spoken directly since Biden took office in January. Their first phone call lasted two hours, and today’s closed-door meeting is likely to put that delay into question with a senior administration official telling reporters on Sunday to expect the meeting to last several hours.

While there is a lot to discuss, from the nuclear arms trade, a curtain raiser between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that Taiwan will become the most important . Since the last time the leaders spoke, China has piloted a registration number warplanes near Taiwan’s airspace and it has emerged that US military trainers have been secretly working with Taiwanese forces for at least a year to bolster the island’s defenses.

The climatic oasis. While pressing geopolitical concerns are likely to dominate today’s discussions, the fate of the world when the two have been long dead looks slightly rosier after last week. Climate envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua issued a surprise joint statement indicating little concrete things, other than offering the hope that, despite China remonstrances as for making climate policy an oasis, the two countries could perhaps find a way to avoid a catastrophic rise in global temperatures.

Domestic contrasts. The two leaders come together facing very different domestic landscapes. Public approval for Bidens’ presidency is at an all-time low, says recent polls, building up more pressure to offer something worth getting voters to the polls in the upcoming midterm elections. Xi, on the other hand, was elevated to the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party’s pantheon following last week’s Central Committee meeting. And while Biden contemplates the possibility of a presidential term, Xi can look forward to a rare third term.

The experts’ point of view. My colleague FP Amy Mackinnon asked several Chinese-American experts for their assessment of the next meeting. In short, no one expects much of the ground to change after today’s call ends, but any sign of goodwill is an improvement over the past few months.

At Tuesday November 16, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visiting Lebanon.

European Union defense ministers meet in Brussels.

At Wednesday November 17thUS Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman receives her South Korean counterpart Choi Jong-kun and her Japanese counterpart Mori Takeo for three-way talks in Washington.

At Thursday November 18, Turkey and Indonesian central banks announce interest rate decisions.

At Friday November 19 UK Brexit Minister David Frost meets with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic for discussions on the Northern Ireland protocol to the Brexit deal.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell welcomes USAID Administrator Samantha Power to Brussels.

At Sunday November 21, Chile holds its presidential election. The vote comes as President Sebastian Pinera faces impeachment proceedings after being implicated in the Pandora Papers.

Venezuela holds local and regional elections.

What followed today

COP26 is over. COP26 ended on Saturday, 24 hours later than expected, as member countries issued a joint statement that suffered compromise beyond the last minute. High-profile changes to the outcome document, now known as the Glasgow Climate Pact, included an agreement to gradually reduce coal consumption rather than an initial phase-out plan after Indian intervention. The non-binding agreement, however, gives impetus to future global climate negotiations, with countries now expected to update their commitments to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 by the time of next year’s COP27 summit in Egypt. rather than the previous 2025 target.

Election of Argentina. Preliminary results Sunday’s midterm elections in Argentina appeared to bring bad news for Argentine President Alberto Fernndez as his party, Everyone’s Front, risks losing its Senate majority and further eroding its minority share of the seats to his lower house. The vote marks a return for former President Maurico Macri, as his Together for Change coalition appears to have defeated the All Front in key constituencies around the capital Buenos Aires.

Cubas protests. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned The Cuban government against the taking of repressive measures before the demonstrations that are expected to take place today on the island. It is not known how many Cubans will join the protests, which coincide with the lifting of quarantine rules and the return of children to school.

Bidens law firm abroad. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Africa for the first time during the Biden presidency with a week-long trip starting in Kenya. Blinken then traveled to Nigeria and Senegal. In addition to meeting his counterparts at ministerial level, Blinken will also meet with the president of each country. As FP Robbie Gramer reported last week, although the trip bypasses Ethiopia and Sudan, the two countries are expected to feature prominently in discussions about a trip described by U.S. officials as a trip focused on revitalization of democracies.

Blinken isn’t the only Biden administration official on high profile trips. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield travels to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan with stops in Jerusalem, Ramallah and Amman. His visit to Israel is the first by a member of the Biden cabinet since a new government took power in June.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will visit Japan, South Korea and India, starting with Tokyo before heading to Seoul on November 18 and New Delhi on November 22.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is also visiting Tokyo, before heading to Singapore and Malaysia later in the week.

If Emmanuel Macron decides to wrap himself in the flag as the French presidential elections approach next year, the colors are more likely to match his costume. The president decided to adopt a retro adjustment of the French flag, reverting to Navy blue instead of the lighter shade conventionally associated with France.

Although Macron is said to have invoked the French Revolution with his change of tone, the decision reverses only a relatively recent decision by President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing in 1978.

That’s all for today.

