Pakistani civil society denounces Imran Khan’s secret deal with the TTP





By Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha

New Delhi, November 15: Imran Khan was hit by a pincer strike. On the one hand, the ferocious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has trapped him and on another axis, the Afghan Taliban are targeting him. This is the general perception emerging at the local level in Pakistan, where the population is angry and hurt by the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the government of Imran Khan and the TTP, a banned organization. by the UN.

“The extremist group TTP should be held responsible for the murders of thousands of people before negotiations to integrate them into the mainstream of national politics can take place,” said Hina Jilani, president of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Pakistani daily The News reports. .

Opposition parties are also angry that they have been kept in the dark about Imran Khan’s secret deal with the TTP.

The problem is that the government did not trust the parliament and started talks with the TTP unilaterally, which is not fair. Of the Pakistani People’s Party. He claimed that the only way to discuss with the TTP is to be in a strong position.

“We need real red lines, especially with regard to the Constitution,” he stressed.

Although both sides remain silent on the terms and conditions of the secret deal, Pakistani media reported that Imran Khan’s government has placed three conditions on the TTP: accept the constitution, lay down their arms, and obtain a military card. identity. In response, the militant group also passed on its own terms – sharia system and courts in the tribal belt and Malakand, removal of Pakistani military fences from the Durand Line, authorization of the TTP to keep weapons in tribal areas, and withdrawal of Pakistani military fences from the Durand Line. Pakistani tribal belt army.

Pakistani experts believe that the TTP and the government are both engaged in a tactical game. While Imran Khan’s strategy is to divide the group and verify his readiness to reconcile, statements from the TTP do not seem to suggest that they are negotiating from a weak position.

In the midst of the talks, Imran Khan was criticized by the Pakistani Supreme Court, which summoned Khan and grilled him for more than two hours over the “secret” deals with TTP activists, who are the main accused of having killed 140 schoolchildren in 2014, among others. crimes.

“Why are we bringing them (TTP) to the negotiating table instead of taking action against them?” A judge asked Khan.

The court asked the prime minister to heed the parents’ demands and take action against the school’s abusers and submit the report in four weeks.

Pakistani analysts say the deal is being negotiated by the interior minister of the Taliban regime and the head of the terrorist organization, Sirajuddin Haqqani – it’s as if a terrorist group is mediating talks between another group. terrorist and the government – it’s in a very uncomfortable situation.

“Who is the surety – Haqqanis?” A terrorist group, how can Imran Khan trust these terrorist groups, ”asks an analyst.

Some Pakistani observers feel that Imran Khan was making deals with militant organizations first with the TLP and then with the TTP for his survival as his government loses its grip on the country. The worsening economic situation haunts Imran Khan who is already in many controversies, especially over the appointment of the head of the ISI.

Even supporters of Imran Khan’s slogan for change, “Naya Pakistan”, began to speak about his mistakes and prejudices.

(Content is released under an agreement with indianarrative.com)

–indianarrative

(613 words)

2021-11-15-17: 33: 03Source: IANS

