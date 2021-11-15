Jokowi: watch out for expired vaccines | Republika online





Currently, no less than 267 million doses of vaccine have been distributed in the regions. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that his staff must be vigilant vaccine The Covid-19 is about to expire. According to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the president has received reports of expired vaccine in a number of areas such as NTT, Central Java, and also Yogyakarta. “The president also stressed that you have to be careful with expired vaccines. So some provinces whose reports reach it, such as NTT or Central Java, Yogyakarta, must be careful that their vaccinations do not expire, “said the Minister of Health at a press conference at the resulting from a restricted assessment meeting. PPKM at the presidential office, Jakarta, Monday (15/11). Health Minister Budi recalled that if a region finds a vaccine that is approaching its expiration date, it must be immediately transferred to another province that needs it or transferred to TNI and Polri so that it can be immediately administered to the community. He also stressed that the stock of Covid-19 vaccines is still safe. To date, there have been 276 million doses of vaccine and as many as 267 million doses have been distributed to the regions. “And as before, 206 million were used. So there are still around 60 million stocks in the regencies, cities and provinces,” he said. To date, the government has administered 216 million injections of the Covid-19 vaccine to 130.6 million Indonesians. In total, 84.5 million people received vaccination The full dose of the target population to be vaccinated is 208 million. “Up to 62 percent received the first dose of vaccination and 40 percent received a full vaccination,” Health Minister Budi said. He continued, the vaccinations performed per day also reached 1.6 to 2 million injections. The Department of Health also estimates that the total number of injections that can be administered to the public by the end of this year will reach 290-300 million injections, with an estimate for the first dose of 161 million people or 78. percent of target and for a full dose of about 118 million people, or nearly 60 percent. According to him, the vaccination projection by the end of this year is still above the WHO target, which is expected to reach 40 percent of the full dose of vaccination by the end of the year.

