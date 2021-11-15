Boris Johnson: “The Glasgow Climate Pact is the death penalty for coal”

The British Prime Minister triumphantly assures that COP26 “is the beginning of the end of coal” although the maneuver of China and India to soften the final text marks the summit. What critics and supporters of the deal agree on is “we have to go beyond Glasgow”

Defenders and detractors of the final COP26 agreement agree on at least one point: the need “to go beyond Glasgow” and move towards a more drastic reduction in emissions in this decade to really keep within reach of the target of a maximum increase in global temperature of 1.5 degrees by the end of the century (compared to that of the beginning of the industrial era). ).

In a triumphant tone, and at a press conference from Downing Street, Boris Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that the world “is unequivocally moving in the right direction” and assured that the Glasgow Climate Pact will be remembered as “the beginning of the end of It’s his death sentence,” he reiterated.

The first ditched the gunpowder of India and China’s last-minute maneuver to replace the word “phase-out” with “phase-out” of coal-fired power plants on the grounds that “No country can be forced to sign what it doesn’t want” and that “this is how diplomacy works”. He admitted, however, that his positive reaction to the achievements in deforestation and methane emissions was “tinged with disappointment” by the evidence that “now it is up to countries to increase their commitments”.

Along with Johnson, COP26 President Alok Sharma appeared, who muffled microphones before the eventful end on Saturday and warned on Sunday that vulnerable countries have taken note of the attitude of the world’s first and third CO2 emitters. .

Sharma himself pointed out, however, that at the start of the summit “nobody thought it would be possible to include charcoal” and he acknowledged that he had come to believe that it would not be possible to reach an agreement, because of the north / south friction that had arisen at the last minute due to the “damage” to the most vulnerable countries.

In a previous appearance, the president of COP26 stressed that 1.5 degree target still alive pero con el “pulso dbil”, con la esperanza de algo as como una respiracin asistida in the COP27 that Egipto will accept in 2022, donde will hope that los pases en desarrollo puedan jugar en su propio terreno y resolver las asignaturas pendientes de Glasgow, that they are a lot.

From the pledge of rich countries to provide $ 100 billion a year in international finance for climate action, to the tacit recognition of compensation for “damage” to vulnerable countries, to more ambitious and insane national plans with a an overall reduction in emissions of 45% in this decade and by a renewed desire to go beyond the “gradual phase-out” of coal and “inefficient” fossil fuel subsidies (as contained in the Glasgow Climate Pact after the ‘intense final struggle).

Frans Timmermans shows a photo of Kees, his one-year-old grandson REUTERS

“It doesn’t stop there, it’s only just beginning”declared vehemently Frans Timmermans, the vice-president of the European Commission who at the last moment threw his accusing finger on India and China to soften as much as possible the reference to fossil fuels: “Do not kill this moment!”.

Facing criticism against the EU for his lack of visibility in Glasgow, Timmermans raised the emotional bar in the last act by showing the public on his mobile the photo of his grandson Kees: “I will be 31 in 2050 and I want him to live in a livable world. If we fail in the next few years, he will have to fight for food and water. This is the cruel reality we face. “

“We are sinking”

The other scene in the last act was brought by Simon Kafe, the foreign minister of the tiny country of Tuvalu in the Pacific, perfectly dressed and with water up to his knees in the dramatic video with which he s ‘addressed the plenary: We are sinking. It is a real picture facing the countries of island nations. For us, climate change is about survival. “

Simon Kofe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tuvalu, recorded a message in the water @achandftv

As in the Paris Agreement, the voice of island states rang out at the “moment of truth”. The battle on this occasion was the 1.5 degree barrier; this time they waved the flag of the “Climate justice”, seen by environmental groups as one of Glasgow’s lost battles.

“Rich countries will not pay their historic climate debt and leaders have failed to ‘phase out’ fossil fuels,” said Rachel Kennerley, international campaign manager for Friends of the Earth. “The 1.5 degree road is more difficult after Glasgow when it should have been used to make it easier.”

“The agreement is not satisfactory, the commitments are still insufficient and do not prevent the worst effects of climate change”, warned Florent Marcellesi, co-spokesperson for Verde EQUO. “At the same time, and thanks to youth pressure, the Glasgow Pact is fueling the flame of greater climate ambition in line with the Paris Agreement. To be credible and to arrive on time, every country – including Spain – must urgently move from promises to actions. “

Chinese Climate Delegate Xie Zhenhua with US Special Envoy John Kerry GETTY

For Laurence Tubiana, architect of the Paris Agreement and now at the head of the European Climate Foundation, Glasgow leaves an ambivalent feeling: “Despite the Covid crisis, the action has accelerated, the nest-of- hen has been cut to 1.5 degrees. And the coal is finally in the But there is still a lot to do, the announcements of the first week must materialize in real policies and we must finally tackle the oil and gas . “

For Asad Rehman, at the head of the COP26 coalition which brought together more than 100,000 demonstrators in the streets of Glasgow, the agreement is nevertheless “an absolute betrayal” for the people and “a greenwashing operation on the part of the British government and rich countries “. “It is immoral that we are talking about the future of our children and grandchildren here when children in the South are suffering now,” Rehman said. “The COP failed to keep the 1.5 degree suction alive and paved the way for 2.5 degrees.”