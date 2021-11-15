Biden to speak “frankly and directly” with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Hong Kong – President Joe Biden was to hold a face to face summit with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday. The meeting, via videoconference, will be the largest in the United States-China talks since Mr Biden took office. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m. EST, and is expected to last “several hours” with the aim, according to a senior Biden administration official, of keeping lines of communication open between the world’s two largest economies for ensure that “competition does not lead to conflict”.

Mr. Biden will be “direct and frank about areas of concern“, said the US official. These areas probably include the record number of incursions into the Taiwan air defense zone These last months; Human rights issues in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and Beijing’s use of economic coercion and cybertechnology. In progress supply chain issues and commercial tariffs should not be a priority during the conversation.

The White House official downplayed the likelihood of any major political change or diplomatic breakthroughs, amid bilateral blood pressure that has reached near its worst level since the United States and China normalized diplomatic relations in 1979.

Over the weekend, ahead of the presidential talks, the two countries’ top diplomats spoke on the phone. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the importance of “meeting halfway” to ensure a smooth summit, says Chinese government World time. He also warned his counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that Washington should not support Taiwan independence.

The secretary underlined the United States’ long-standing interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern about [China’s] continued military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, “said US State Department spokesman Ned Price, noting that Blinken had” urged Beijing to engage in a constructive dialogue to resolve the cross-strait issues peacefully and in a manner. in accordance with wishes and best interests. from the people of Taiwan. ”

Mr Biden is expected to start his discussion with Xi just hours later sign its bipartite $ 1.2 billion infrastructure bill in law – a victory for him and his administration. White House officials believe the timing means Mr. Biden will come to the top with “a strong hand” and “in a good position to engage President Xi.”



But President Biden’s national approval rating has fallen to a new low of 41%, according to a survey released on Sunday. As the midterm elections in the United States loom next year, he will likely hold back any move that could expose him or his fellow Democrats to criticism for being lenient on China.

The summit “will mark a turning point in China-US relations, signaling that despite all the differences and difficulties in bilateral relations, the two leaders believe that the two countries can talk to each other and engage with each other. other, rather than letting relations get out of hand, ”Chinese foreign affairs analyst Victor Gao, a full professor at the University of Soochow, told CBS News.

Gao said he hoped the direct talks between the leaders would serve to “reduce and minimize strategic mistrust and prevent strategic miscalculations, and improve mutual understanding of each other’s key strategic positions.”

“China and the United States must come to an agreement – for their own benefit and for world peace and stability as a whole,” Gao said. “I believe the virtual summit will bring a collective sigh of relief to humanity.”



Xi will enter the discussion in one of his strongest national positions of all time.

The Communist Party of China, at a meeting of the country’s 370 top leaders on Friday, elevated the 68-year-old president to the same status as the founder of modern China, 1940s Mao Zedong, and his supreme leader Deng Xiaoping, who held the presidency in the 1980s. They are the two most powerful Chinese leaders of the past 100 years. Xi’s official rise to their status came through a so-called “historic resolution” – only the third drafted since the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in 1921.

The resolution praised Xi’s leadership since he took control in 2012, saying China has “made historic achievements and undergone a historic transformation” with him as president.

Ultimately, the statement places Xi on the strongest footing possible as he heads into a year in which many expect him to compete for an unprecedented third term as president.

Under Deng, China instituted a two-term limit on its presidents as he struggled to dismantle the personality cult that had built up around Mao.

But Xi seems to be bringing some of the cult fervor back to the country’s top leader. This time next year, it would be more of a surprise to Chinese citizens and Chinese observers around the world if Xi did. not continue to build its heritage, by continuing its leadership of the country.

Supporters and critics might even agree that, if this happens, it could signal the return of a Chinese emperor – for life and for the 21st century.

