Spanish lender BBVA offers to buy out the rest of Garanti by betting on Turkey

International lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA plans to double its presence in Turkey, in a rare boost to the country’s beleaguered financial system.

BBVA, Spain’s second-largest lender in terms of assets, on Monday offered to buy back the 50.2% of a Turkish bank, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, which it does not yet own. The $ 2.6 billion offer comes as Turkey faces punitive inflation, a slippery currency and diminished confidence in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic management.

During a call with analysts, BBVA Managing Director Onur Gen, who was previously the Deputy Managing Director of Garantis, acknowledged the risks, but said Turkey’s growth potential, its young population and its low borrowing levels were too good to ignore. BBVA said household debt in the country was low, at around 17% of gross domestic product, compared to an average of 69% for the European Union. The price of the Garanti was also attractive given the decline in the value of the lira against the euro, analysts said.

Turkey is a country with strong fundamentals and long-term potential, despite short-term volatility, ”said Mr. Gen.

Guaranteed stock rose nearly 10% in Istanbul on Monday, while Madrid-listed BBVA stock fell around 3%. Benjamin Toms, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the economics of the deal looked attractive, but some investors might have preferred the excess capital to be spent in a less political geography. “

In the meantime, another major European bank leaves Turkey completely. Last week, UniCredit SpA, Italy’s largest lender, announced that it would sell its remaining stake in a local Turkish bank by next year. UniCredit decided in 2019 to leave Turkey, following a fall in the Turkish lira, which made it more difficult for borrowers to repay debt denominated in dollars and euros.

Turkey’s economic challenges have increased since then, against a backdrop of rapid inflation and flight of foreign investment. Mr Erdogan frequently interferes in central bank decisions, sacking governors who do not support his strategy of lowering interest rates to encourage economic growth.

A new central bank governor installed this year has cut interest rates, adding to inflationary pressures. Inflation hit 19.89% in October, Turkey’s highest rate in 2 years, according to the country’s statistics agency. Rate cuts and the outflow of foreign capital weighed on the pound, which has lost more than a quarter of its value since last year against the dollar and euro. It recently weakened to 10 lire to the dollar, down from less than 2 lire to the dollar a decade ago.

Rising costs of basic commodities including food, medicine and energy are fueling public discontent with Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister and president for much of the past two decades .

BBVA sold its US operations to PNC Financial Services Group Inc. in 2020 for $ 11.6 billion, orienting itself to invest more in Spain and emerging markets. The bank said it could use some of the money to invest in its main markets, including Spain, Turkey and Mexico. Assuming Garantis shareholders accept the offer, the transaction would increase BBVA’s earnings per share by almost 14% in 2022.

