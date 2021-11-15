Politics
Spanish lender BBVA offers to buy out the rest of Garanti by betting on Turkey
International lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA plans to double its presence in Turkey, in a rare boost to the country’s beleaguered financial system.
BBVA, Spain’s second-largest lender in terms of assets, on Monday offered to buy back the 50.2% of a Turkish bank, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, which it does not yet own. The $ 2.6 billion offer comes as Turkey faces punitive inflation, a slippery currency and diminished confidence in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic management.
During a call with analysts, BBVA Managing Director Onur Gen, who was previously the Deputy Managing Director of Garantis, acknowledged the risks, but said Turkey’s growth potential, its young population and its low borrowing levels were too good to ignore. BBVA said household debt in the country was low, at around 17% of gross domestic product, compared to an average of 69% for the European Union. The price of the Garanti was also attractive given the decline in the value of the lira against the euro, analysts said.
Turkey is a country with strong fundamentals and long-term potential, despite short-term volatility, ”said Mr. Gen.
Guaranteed stock rose nearly 10% in Istanbul on Monday, while Madrid-listed BBVA stock fell around 3%. Benjamin Toms, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said the economics of the deal looked attractive, but some investors might have preferred the excess capital to be spent in a less political geography. “
In the meantime, another major European bank leaves Turkey completely. Last week, UniCredit SpA, Italy’s largest lender, announced that it would sell its remaining stake in a local Turkish bank by next year. UniCredit decided in 2019 to leave Turkey, following a fall in the Turkish lira, which made it more difficult for borrowers to repay debt denominated in dollars and euros.
Turkey’s economic challenges have increased since then, against a backdrop of rapid inflation and flight of foreign investment. Mr Erdogan frequently interferes in central bank decisions, sacking governors who do not support his strategy of lowering interest rates to encourage economic growth.
A new central bank governor installed this year has cut interest rates, adding to inflationary pressures. Inflation hit 19.89% in October, Turkey’s highest rate in 2 years, according to the country’s statistics agency. Rate cuts and the outflow of foreign capital weighed on the pound, which has lost more than a quarter of its value since last year against the dollar and euro. It recently weakened to 10 lire to the dollar, down from less than 2 lire to the dollar a decade ago.
Rising costs of basic commodities including food, medicine and energy are fueling public discontent with Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister and president for much of the past two decades .
BBVA sold its US operations to PNC Financial Services Group Inc. in 2020 for $ 11.6 billion, orienting itself to invest more in Spain and emerging markets. The bank said it could use some of the money to invest in its main markets, including Spain, Turkey and Mexico. Assuming Garantis shareholders accept the offer, the transaction would increase BBVA’s earnings per share by almost 14% in 2022.
This story was posted from a feed with no text editing
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/spanish-lender-bbva-offers-to-buy-out-rest-of-garanti-in-bet-on-turkey-11636987295149.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]