



How much would it cost to turn your back on a president who granted you total pardon, sparing you years in the embankment?

In the case of Roger Stones, we have a response of $ 10,000.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribunes Zac Anderson broke the news that Stone, a Florida man who just a year ago faced jail time for witness tampering and obstructing justice, has officially signed on as a consultant policy of Martin Hydes for his campaign in Congress.

Hyde is a man with a long history of public disparagement of former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Until now, Hyde was mostly infamous for a viral video where he panicked and hurled racist slurs at young Puerto Rican tennis players. Now he’s challenging incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

In a letter published in the Herald-Tribune during Trump’s initial presidential bid, Hyde wrote that Trump was miserable, synonymous with vile, obnoxious and worthless and that he was horrified by the bigotry and intimidation of Trump supporters.

Hydes’ anti-Trump rhetoric clearly wasn’t enough to deter Stone from denying a five-figure monthly retainer to a candidate who ended last quarter with a meager pay of $ 6,283.

Good luck with receiving these payments, Roger.

But Stone wasn’t the only MAGA celebrity pardoned berating Trump and supporting Hyde. Trump, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI (twice!), Also endorsed the Congressional candidate for a million shots.

Trump, a man who notoriously remembers every political affront, may not appreciate hearing that two people whose real freedom he has preserved are pushing him away so blatantly. And if you think Trump won’t hear about it, you better believe that veteran Florida political consultant Susie Wiles, head of Trump’s post-presidency political operation, will make sure he’s very. well aware.

How long before Stone and Flynn plead ignorance and drop Hydes’ candidacy before it’s too late?

The clock is turning.

