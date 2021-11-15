Jan Ethes Action in taekwondo championship, successfully wins gold medal





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo’s first grandson, Jan Ethes Srinarendra, achieved a feat in the sport of taekwondo at the age of five. Jan Ethes even managed to win the gold medal. Jan Ethes is one of 248 participants who competed in the Beginner Kyorugi Class Taekwondo Championship at the SKB Solo Sensation 2021 event. Gibran Rakabuming and Selvi Ananda’s eldest son came with drums or a taekwondo uniform and a white belt around the waist. The match in which Jan Ethes took part took place at the Convention Hall Terminal Type A Tirtonadi Surakarta on Sunday (11/14/2021). According to Gibran Rakabuming’s upload, the contestants were from Solo and there were also guests from outside Solo (Dojang Falcon Salatiga, Salatiga GDP, Joko Tingkir Salatiga, TKSC Ambarawa and Elite Merapi Boyolali). Jan Ethes came to the arena accompanied by his parents. Gibran and Selvi looked laid back at the time. Gibran looks clothed sweater, pants and a mask, while Selvi was wrapped in a t-shirt combined with jeans, a bag and a mask with her hair tied up. Through a video shared on Gibran’s TikTok account, he shows Jan Ethes wearing a red head and a breastplate. Selvi Ananda also appeared to encourage her son by inviting punch. The video then continues with the action of Jan Ethes in the competitive arena relentlessly trying to kick and push the opponent down. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

On the sidelines of his working visit to Bali, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi took the time to accompany his grandson Jan Ethes Srinarendra to play at the edge of the rice fields. That moment happened when Jokowi was having lunch at a restaurant in the Ubud area, right?

