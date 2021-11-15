PM Modi inaugurates modern Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal





It is the beginning of the transition from VIP culture to EPI culture (Every Person is Important culture)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the renovated Rani Kamalapati railway station, formerly known as Habibganj, in the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This station, recently named after the kingdom of the Queen of Gond of Bhopal, has the first central hall with connectivity to all platforms with modern world-class facilities. The redeveloped Rani Kamalapati train station has modern facilities like the airport. It has modern toilets, quality food, hotel, hospital, smart parking, central hall connected to all station platforms, Prime Minister Modi said. He said people expected such facilities. “This is the start of the shift from VIP culture to EPI (Every Person is Important) culture, he said. A total of 175 train stations are being redeveloped across the country on similar lines, the prime minister said. Rani Kamalapati Station is Madhya Pradesh’s first world-class railway station, which is being redeveloped under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the converted and electrified wide gauge section Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, the third line of the Bhopal-Barkhera section, the converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri wide gauge section and the electrified section Guna- Gwalior. He also reported two new MEMU trains on the Indore-Ujjain line. Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present on the occasion. The prime minister said more Ramayan Circuit express trains (Lord Ram-related pilgrimage destinations) will be launched in the country to promote religious tourism.

