Pakistan. Rampant inflation puts the pressure on | Asia | An in-depth look at current events from across the continent | DW





Abid Hussain, 40, a factory worker in the city of Faisalabad, says he plans to send his two children to an Islamic madrassa because he cannot afford their fees for a private school. The madrassa offers free education, accommodation and meals, he said.

“My wife is not in favor of raising children in the madrassa,” he told DW. “But I earn around 28,000 rupees (139) a month, and my income is not enough to make ends meet. I pay around 3,000 rupees just for the electricity bill,” he added.

Hussain lives in a small house that he shares with his brother and his family. The nine family members are crammed into two rooms as they cannot afford to rent a larger house.

The lower and middle income classes are struggling to buy basic food items as inflation soars in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has come under heavy criticism for failing to curb price hikes. The price of gasoline exceeds 145 rupees per liter and the value of the rupee is depreciating rapidly.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, has pledged to turn around the country’s economy and improve governance, but experts say after three years at the helm, he hasn’t been able to deliver on his promises . His popularity therefore declined, and political experts suggest it would be difficult for him to secure a second term in the 2023 general election.

Can’t make ends meet

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, over the past three years, the price of vegetable oil has increased by 27% on average. Retail prices for cooking oil, sugar and pulses have also increased significantly since October 2018.

Leading economist Dr Azra Talat Saeed says the price of gasoline has risen 49% in just one year.

A Pakistani Poverty Alleviation Fund official told DW on condition of anonymity that they had been inundated with phone calls and requests for financial aid, adding that even sections of the Pakistani middle class were asking for funds. for education because they wanted to save money to buy food. .

Worker Hussain says he can no longer afford to buy fish and sheep. “We can only eat meat on special occasions,” he said. “The last three years have been the worst economically of my life due to high inflation,” he added.

Hussain is not the only one facing financial difficulties. Laal Khan, a 50-year-old taxi driver in Islamabad, told DW that his children were recently expelled from school because he could not pay their school fees. “Then I contacted the Poverty Alleviation Fund, which paid the fees, but I don’t know how I’m going to pay the fees for next month. “

Khan said the economic situation was much better in 2018. “I could at least make ends meet, but I don’t know how we’re going to survive now.”

The inflation rate in Pakistan under former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2015 was 4.5%, which almost doubled to 8.9% in 2021.

To say economic situation

Economist Saeed says Pakistan’s 2019 economic deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is responsible for the price hike. “Prime Minister Khan’s financial and tax advisers have acknowledged that the IMF wanted Islamabad to increase electricity and gas prices, as well as taxes,” she told DW.

Pakistani finance officials try to strike a deal with the IMF to unblock a suspended $ 1 billion (0.87 billion) tranche of a bailout, which Islamabad says is desperately needed to stabilize the struggling economy from the country.

In May 2019, Khan’s government struck a deal with the IMF after months of difficult negotiations over a $ 6 billion bailout.

The 39-month bailout program is subject to regular IMF reviews of Pakistan’s economic policy and growth.

In January 2020, the program was suspended after Prime Minister Khan failed to follow IMF recommendations to increase electricity prices and impose additional taxes.

In March 2021, the IMF released a tranche of $ 500 million, but discussions in June to release additional funds were inconclusive.

The Pakistani economy contracted 0.47% in 2019-2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, which hampered the already weak economy.

Prime Minister Khan’s top financial adviser Shaukat Tarin said last month he was optimistic the latest round of economic reform talks with the IMF would result in the $ 1 billion tranche being disbursed. In total, Pakistan has so far received $ 2 billion of the $ 6 billion through the IMF.

Global market fluctuation

Opposition parties blame Khan’s government for economic mismanagement, but officials say global market instability due to the COVID pandemic is the main reason for rising inflation in Pakistan.

“We are not responsible for this inflation,” Iqbal Cheema, former adviser to Prime Minister Khan on food security, told DW Jamshed.

“Prices have increased in the world market, and this has also had an impact on Pakistan,” he said, adding that the government had offered subsidies to ease the financial hardship of citizens.

Amid the economic turmoil, the poor rely on charities for basic food items. An official at the non-governmental organization Saylani Welfare Trust told DW on condition of anonymity that more people than ever are looking for food and financial assistance.

Edited by: Shamil Shams

