Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders on January 6 charges





Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to federal officials in Washington, DC on Monday, where he faces criminal charges after defying a subpoena from lawmakers investigating the deadly invasion of Capitol Hill.

Bannon, 67, has been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress following his refusal to comply with requests for production of documents and testimony in connection with this investigation.

Each count of contempt of Congress is an offense punishable by one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 100,000.

Appearing in front of the FBI’s Washington field office before surrendering, Bannon claimed that he and his allies were “bringing down the Biden regime.”

“I want you to stay focused, stay on the message,” Bannon said in remarks broadcast live on a right-wing social media platform.

Bannon is just one name on a growing list of associates of former President Donald Trump called upon to cooperate with the bipartisan House Select Committee investigation of January 6, when hundreds of Trump supporters took to task. ‘stormed the Capitol and temporarily prevented Congress from confirming President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Trump, who never conceded the race to Biden, had spent the previous months spreading an array of conspiracy theories about voter fraud and falsely claiming that the contest was rigged against him.

Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., And Vice President Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Said on Friday they were considering contempt proceedings against another Trump ally, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for failing to comply with their subpoena.

Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Another member of the committee, said Sunday that a referral for criminal contempt in Meadows was already underway.

A lawyer for Bannon told the House select committee in October that he would not comply with his subpoena because Trump had asked him not to produce any documents or testimony “relating to privileged material.”

Thompson rejected the reference to executive privilege, the doctrine that allows some executive officials to keep certain communications confidential, as an argument in favor of violating a subpoena from Congress.

The select committee then sent a contempt resolution to the entire House of Representatives, which voted 229-209 to hold Bannon in contempt.

Bannon was a senior White House adviser during the first seven months of Trump’s single tenure. He was fired by Trump years before the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 invasion.

In 2018, Trump called Bannon a “sloppy Steve” and made fun of him for being “dumped like a dog by almost everyone” after he left. But Bannon, who hosts a pro-Trump news program, apparently regained the former president’s respect in time to receive a pardon just before Trump left office in January. Bannon had been arrested for allegedly misleading donors about an alleged effort to privately fund the construction of a border wall with Mexico.

In a statement on Sunday, Trump said, “This country may never have done to anyone what it did to Steve Bannon and it seeks to do it to others as well.”

Trump sued the committee and the National Archives in an attempt to prevent investigators from receiving a series of White House documents dating from when Trump was president. Trump’s legal team argued that many of these documents were protected by executive privilege, but Biden had refused to invoke the privilege over them.

A federal judge also rejected Trump’s claims, ruling that in disputes over executive privilege, the current president’s position matters more than that of his predecessor.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has granted Trump a request to temporarily delay release of the files and set an expedited briefing schedule, with oral arguments set for November 30.

These arguments will be heard by a panel of three judges. Two of them, Robert Wilkins and Patricia Millett, were nominated by former President Barack Obama, while the third, Ketanji Jackson, was nominated by Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/15/trump-ally-steve-bannon-surrenders-on-charges-stemming-from-jan-6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos