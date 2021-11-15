Video showing Boris Johnson ‘lying’ repeatedly in parliament reaches 40 million views

Being a charity, Johnson speaking in February 2020 may have used more recent numbers. Still provisional government statistics published the month following his speech showed that the UK’s CO2 emissions fell from 498.3 million tonnes in 2010 to 351.5 million tonnes in 2019. This is a drop of 29%, not 42 %.

The parliamentary record Hansard also shows that he made the claim a week before the proceeding in the video, then repeated it again later in February 2020.

2) The economy grew 73 percent under this Conservative government

Johnson made the claim about the Tories’ economic prowess when asking the premiers about January 29, 2020.

Boris Johnson to questions from prime ministers

But in the video, Stefanovic points out that the 73 percent growth in GDP refers to the total period since 1990, which includes 13 years of Labor government. Since 2010, and before the pandemic, the economy grew by about 20 percent.

It is perhaps easy to see, from the full quote, how the sleight of hand could have been achieved: we must not forget that this country has already reduced its CO2 emissions by 42% from the levels 1990, while the economy under this Conservative government grew by 73 percent. This is our record; we can do both.

3) We have restored the nurses’ scholarship

In December 2019, Johnson announced plans to replace the nurses scholarship, and even said that a nurse was definitely bringing back the scholarship, which was terminated in 2017.

The old scholarship covered the entire nursing training course, as well as a stipend of up to 8,200. After the first wave of announcements, details revealed that it would indeed be a new system, made up of 5,000 annual grants and possibly 3,000 for specialist and regional students.

But Johnson told Parliament on Threeseparateoccasions from February 2020 to May 2021 that we reinstated the Nursing Scholarship.

Stefanovic points out that nursing students still have to pay exorbitant tuition fees and still qualify for tens of thousands of pounds in debt.

4) We have ensured that there is free parking for anyone who visits a hospital

Just another lie, says Stefanovic. Johnson actually wanted to make that promise when running for the leadership position, according to the I, but was persuaded not to do so by Matt Hancock.

Wishful thinking from Jonson to make that claim to parliament, then, given that it didn’t actually happen. The hospital parking fees were scrapped for NHS staff during pandemic, and are being completely scrapped in Scotland. But not for everyone who goes to a hospital.

5) 400,000 fewer families live in poverty today than in 2010

During his appearance at Questions from Premiers June 17, 2020, Johnson said: Absolute poverty and relative poverty have both declined under this government and there are hundreds of thousands of families, I think, 400,000 fewer living in poverty today than there are. had it in 2010.

The number of people in relative poverty fell from 13.6 million in 2010 to 14.5 million in 2019, according to Stefanovic. As for the figure of 400,000 families, it seems that he has just invented it

6) There is no functional test and tracing application in the world yet

I have always been clear, we have always been clear that the app would be the icing on the cake. If we can make it work, that will be a good thing, but there isn’t one anywhere in the world so far, Johnson told parliament, from the NHS Test and Trace app, June 24, 2020.

But Stefanovic points out that at that time, many countries had their own app, listing France, Germany, Australia, Poland, Latvia, Denmark, Japan and Italy.

7) The government has committed to record NHS investments of 34 billion

Johnson pledged a $ 34 billion NHS spending increase over five years in 2019, and reiterated it in Parliament on July 15, 2020. But, according to FullFact fact-checking site, there was a larger increase in NHS spending in real terms from 2004/05 to 2009/10.

In real cash, this may be the biggest increase over five years, but it’s not a very useful way to look at the numbers because it’s not in real terms, FullFact explains. The increase amounts to 20.5 billion taking inflation into account.

8) We are absolutely committed to supporting child care

These are a bit more subjective. Family allowances have actually increase in 2020 after a five-year freeze. But only by 35p per week for parents with a child.

Reacting to the videos’ latest milestone, creator Stefanovic told The Big Issue: 40 million views is a stunning achievement and a testament to the public’s stubborn determination to hold the government to account.

This film sparked questions in parliament, inspired a coalition of opposition party leaders to take action and a debate to come.

It shows that we the people, even in the face of a media blackout of our public service broadcaster, still have the power to hold the government to account.

The Big Issue has contacted number 10 for comment.