Israeli couple face espionage charges in Turkey

The vacationing Israeli couple who were arrested in Turkey last week after taking a photo of a palace that was the former residence of the country’s rulers now face espionage charges.

The couple, Mordy Oknin and his wife Natali, were on vacation in Turkey when they took a photo of Dolmabahce Palace, which was once the residence of Turkish rulers until 1923.

The building was only recently declared a no-photography area.

The Oknin, who are in their 40s and have a taxi service in Israel, were arrested and then arrested by Turkish authorities for taking the photo from the amlca tower, which is used for communications.

Israeli couple took photo of former presidential palace – now a museum

Oknins’ attorney Nir Yaslovitzh told reporters that “their only offense is photographing Erdogan’s palace on an innocent boat trip.”

In an interview with Kan, the Israeli public broadcaster, Yaslovitzh admitted last Friday that the couple’s extended detention “worries me.” If a Russian national had taken a photo of the palace, I don’t think Turkey would have arrested him, “he protested, adding that” Turkey has not even informed the Israeli consul of the incident ”.

Turkish daily Hurriyet reports that a Turkish national who accompanied the couple on their visit to the Tower – who was only identified by the initials .A. – was also arrested along with the two Israelis.

The Turkish government now accuses him of political and military espionage.

Authorities grabbed the couple after a member of tower staff overheard them as they conversed during their visit to the tower.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has firmly denied that the Oknins were spies, saying his government was trying to free the couple.

The PM said in a tweet that he had spoken to the Oknins’ family, keeping them informed of everything being done to effect their release.

He said, as has already been pointed out by officials, (the Oknins) do not work for any Israeli agency.

The highest echelons in Israel have dealt with this issue throughout the weekend, led by the Foreign Ministry and will continue to work tirelessly with the aim of finding a solution as quickly as possible, Bennett said.

Just last month, Turkey detained a total of 15 people who are now accused of having links to an Israeli intelligence service.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that a representative from the Israeli consulate in Turkey will visit Oknins shortly.

Although no date or time has been announced for the visit, the consulate general in Istanbul and the Israeli embassy in Ankara are working on the details of the visit, according to a report released in Haaretz. The visit only gained Turkish approval, however, after what the ministry called “intense diplomatic efforts in recent days.”

The Foreign Ministry also announced that it would send Rina Djerassi, head of the ministry’s consular division, to Turkey not only to “strengthen the diplomatic presence in the country, but also to advance a number of consular issues.”

Israel and Turkey both recalled their respective ambassadors after the official recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by former President Trump in 2017, although the Israeli embassy in Ankara is technically open.

It was last Tuesday that the Oknin, who live in the town of Modi’in, were arrested on suspicion of espionage after photographing the Palace. Their detention was extended by the Turkish authorities for a total of 20 days on Friday.