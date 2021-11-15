Steve Bannon insurgency Donald Trump





WASHINGTON (AP) Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal officials on Monday to face contempt charges after he challenged a subpoena from a committee of the House investigating the January uprising at the United States Capitol.

Bannon was taken into custody on Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon.

JUST IN: Steve Bannon arrived at FBI headquarters in Washington to surrender after being charged with criminal contempt.

Bannon was defiant, saying: We are slaughtering the Biden regime.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court for the first time this afternoon.

The 67-year-old was charged with two counts of criminal contempt on Friday, one for refusing to appear for a deposition from Congress and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s summons .

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, defied his own committee subpoena on Friday and as Trump stepped up his legal battles for withhold documents and testimonies about the insurgency.

If the House votes to despise Meadows, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.

Officials in the Democratic and Republican administrations have been found in contempt by Congress, but criminal charges for contempt are extremely rare.

The indictment against Bannon comes after a large number of Trump administration officials, including Bannon, have defied congressional demands and demands for the past five years with little consequence, including when ‘an impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration has also refused to indict two of its officials who defied Congress’ demands.

The indictment indicates that Bannon did not communicate with the committee in any way between the time he received the summons on September 24 and October 7, when his lawyer sent a letter, Sept. hours after the documents are due.

Bannon, who worked in the White House during the early days of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiratorial War Room podcast, is a private citizen who refused to testify as required by a subpoena, according to the indictment.

When Bannon refused to appear for his testimony in October, his lawyer said the former Trump adviser was led by a Trump lawyer citing the executive privilege of not answering questions.

