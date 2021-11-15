PM Imran rejects proposal to increase gasoline and HSD price by Rs5 – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected a new proposal to increase the prices of petroleum products, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The statement said the Finance Division sent a summary prepared by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to the prime minister, suggesting a rate hike on petroleum products from November 16.

According to the text of the summary shared by the PMO, the prices of petroleum products fluctuate in the international market and the change in the exchange rate also affects the prices.

“Current sales tax rates ranging [from] 0.20% to 6.75 pc are lower than the reference rate of 17 pc and the PL rates (oil levy) [ranging between] Rs0 per liter to Rs9.62 per liter are also reduced from the budgeted PL rate of Rs30 per liter, ”the summary states.

In the summary, the Ogra suggested that the current price of gasoline be increased by Rs 5 to 150.80 per liter and that of high speed diesel (HSD) also by Rs 5 to 147.62 per liter, to effective November 16. No increase has been suggested in the price. of kerosene and light diesel (LDO).

“The Prime Minister has seen and, while not approving the proposal (…) of the summary, likes to hope that [the] the prices of petroleum products from November 16, 2021 will remain the same as the current fortnight, “said the PMO press release.

He added that the Finance Division, in consultation with the Federal Revenue Council, should take the issue of adjusting sales tax rates for petroleum products to the federal cabinet, if necessary.

In the past two months, the government has twice raised the prices of petroleum products and has since come under heavy criticism. Major opposition parties, including the PML-N and PPP, as well as the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance, have staged rallies across the country and protests against what they call “free inflation. previous”.

The federal government had drawn the wrath of its political rivals after raising the price of gasoline by Rs 10.49 per liter and that of the HSD by Rs 12.44 per liter on October 16. Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and LDO have been increased by Rs 10.95 and Rs 8.84 per liter respectively.

Later, after rejecting another suggestion to increase petroleum product prices on October 30 in the “public interest”, the government again increased rates to Rs 8.14 per liter with immediate effect on October 5. November to ensure the relaunch of the International Monetary Fund Program.

The government had increased the price of gasoline and HSD by Rs 8.03 and Rs 8.14 per liter, respectively. Likewise, the prices of kerosene and LDO were increased by Rs 6.27 and Rs 5.72 per liter, respectively.

The ex-depot price for gasoline was set at Rs 145.82 per liter and that of HSD at Rs 142.62 per liter. Likewise, the ex-depot price of kerosene was set at Rs 116.53 per liter and the ex-depot rate of LDO was increased to Rs 114.07 per liter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1658271/pm-imran-rejects-proposal-to-increase-petrol-hsd-price-by-rs5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos