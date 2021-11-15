PM Modi inaugurates renovated Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the renovated Rani Kamalapati station, India’s most modern station, in the town of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Formerly known as Habibganj, the station was renamed in honor of Queen Gond Rani Kamalapati. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the inauguration of Rani Kamalapati station. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said the station’s importance increased after linking its name to Rani Kamalapati. “Not only has this historic station been redeveloped, but with the association of the name Rani Kamalapati of Ginnorgarh with this station, its importance has also increased. The pride of the railway is now linked to the pride of Gondwana,” said Prime Minister Modi. He added that this Bhopal station has become a symbol of modernity and the future of Indian railways. The station’s inauguration comes after the Madhya Pradesh government wrote to the Union Home Office to rename the upgraded Habibganj station, saying it would honor the legacy and bravery of the ruler’s widow Gond by Nizam Shah. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the renamed station during his visit to Bhopal for a tribal convention to mark “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” in remembrance of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. “Facilities which were previously only available at the airport are now available at the station. Indian Railways’ first aerial hall has been built at Bhopal,” Prime Minister Modi said, adding that Indian Railways is a example of how the country is moving forward. The station was redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 450 crore in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Designed as an ecological building, this station has all the modern world-class facilities which also take into account the ease of mobility for people with reduced mobility. According to officials, the station was also redeveloped into a hub for integrated multimodal transport and was built with modern, world-class features. READ: Habibganj station renamed in honor of Queen Gond Rani Kamlapati: deputy CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan READ ALSO : Prior to Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Article 144 prohibition orders issued in Bhopal LOOK: PM Modi to inaugurate Rani Kamalapati train station in Bhopal today

