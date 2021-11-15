Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to visit Turkey after years of tension





Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, will visit Turkey for the first time in years as regional rivals scramble to mend frayed ties, two Turkish officials said Monday. The visit, which will include talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, is expected to take place as early as November 24, officials said. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have been fighting for their influence in the Middle East since the Arab uprisings erupted ten years ago. They supported opposing sides in the civil war in Libya, and their differences spread to the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf before Ankara launched a charm offensive in the region last year. In August, Erdogan said Turkey and the United Arab Emirates had made progress in improving relations, which could lead to significant investments in Turkey, after a rare meeting with the UAE's national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Two weeks after their talks, Erdogan had a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, trade, regional developments and investments, one of the Turkish officials said on condition of anonymity. The second official said the final date has yet to be set. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a press conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 14, 2020 (Credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / DOCUMENT VIA REUTERS) "Sheikh Mohammed's visit will help strengthen ties," the second official said, adding that a "high-level visit" to Turkey would soon be on the agenda. The UAE Foreign Ministry declined to comment. A Turkish presidency communications official could not be reached immediately for comment. Turkey last year accused the UAE of wreaking havoc in the Middle East through interventions in Libya and Yemen, while the UAE and others criticized military actions Turkish. Erdogan had also threatened to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after the Gulf state's decision to normalize relations with Israel. Ankara's efforts to mend the ties follow similar overtures this year to Egypt and Saudi Arabia that have yielded little public progress. With political differences still deep between Abu Dhabi and Ankara, the two sides have focused on economic ties and de-escalation, rather than resolving their ideological disagreement. Turkey said it was in talks with the UAE on energy investments, such as power generation. The UAE has said it is seeking closer trade and economic ties with Turkey, and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds have also made significant investments in Turkish online grocer Getir and trading platform. Trendyol electronics. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will also hold a business forum in Dubai on November 23.

