Biden, Xi Jinping set modest expectations for Monday meeting

President Biden’s China The policy, a mixture of confrontation and cooperation, will be put to a stress test when he meets with President Xi Jinping practically Monday evening, as leaders try to capitalize on signs of subduing hostility.

The two-way conversation will be the third since Mr Biden took office in January and comes as the Chinese leader extends his rule on the world’s most populous nation. The parties set modest expectations and do not anticipate concrete results. Generally speaking, Mr. Biden and his team have opted for a relationship management strategy through what they call “intense diplomacy.”

“The Biden administration isn’t trying to change China through bilateral engagement – we don’t think that’s realistic,” a senior administration official said. “We are trying to shape the international environment in a way that works for us, and our allies and partners.”

Build from a surprise joint statement in Glasgow last week, pledging to cooperate on a cleaner energy transition, Mr Biden is expected to seek agreement on issues such as nuclear proliferation and health amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The White House sees him as entering Monday’s meeting with a strong hand. Earlier today, Mr Biden is expected to sign nearly $ 1 trillion bipartite infrastructure bill which he considers essential to monitor China’s domestic investments.

Xi, meanwhile, is focusing his US strategy on limiting the damage rather than resetting the relationship, according to people familiar with Beijing’s thinking. Mr. Xi’s priority is to make sure the road is smooth, and he is ready to reopen the channels of communication with Mr. Biden to avoid a military conflict, they say.

“We’re at a point where there’s some change going on,” said Danny Russel, a former senior official in the Obama administration now with the Asia Society Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank. “The two leaders are dissatisfied with the state of the relationship. They are both very aware that some type of incident could arise and create a problem neither of them can afford at the moment. ”

The two sides have many contentious issues to discuss, from Taiwan to trade. During the call, Biden will raise concerns about human rights, for which the United States has imposed sanctions, and Chinese economic practices, officials said.

Since Mr. Biden took office, the United States has strengthened security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, including a underwater agreement signed with UK and Australia in September. The deal, initially overshadowed by a diplomatic row with France, showed some allies, like Australia, which had hedged their bets in the region, are aligning more firmly with the United States, officials said.

U.S. business leaders are eager for bullish signals on trade and want Mr Biden to address broader issues, including China’s industrial subsidies. The president has largely kept Trump-era tariffs in place and he is not expected to offer concessions on Monday. But his administration has engaged with Beijing, and both sides have said the talks have been positive.

While expectations are somewhat modest for the virtual Xi-Biden summit, we need constructive pragmatism and demonstrative measures that will stabilize relations, manage tensions and create room for more tangible progress at the future, ”said Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Relations. business at the United States Chamber of Commerce.

A major sticking point remains Taiwan, the autonomous democratic island of 20 million people that China claims to be part of its territory. Long a diplomatic flashpoint in the bilateral relationship, over the past year Taiwan has become military.

Beijing’s intentions with Taiwan are the most pressing concern for Washington. Xi will seek to clarify the administration’s policy towards Taiwan, people familiar with Beijing’s thinking said.

Mr. Biden will claim that basic US “one China” policy has not changed, a senior administration official said. Washington takes no official position on Taiwan’s sovereignty and takes a position known as “strategic ambiguity” as to whether it would defend Taiwan in the event of military action from mainland China. However, Mr. Biden recently made statements about the defense of Taiwan that angered Beijing and led to American aid clarifications that the policy remains in place.

The United States has a strong arms sales program with Taiwan, and the Wall Street Journal reported in October the The United States quietly deployed a small group of troop advisers in Taiwan for at least a year.

Beijing has signaled that it could take the island under Democratic control by force to unify it with mainland China and alarmed officials in Taiwan and the United States by sending waves of warplanes near Taiwan in demonstrations of force. U.S. officials believe such a scenario could occur within five years, but others believe a miscalculation on the part of one party could trigger a crisis sooner.

Beijing has little incentive to compromise on fundamental issues at the heart of the strained bilateral relationship, including human rights, territorial disputes and China’s economic practices, they added.

Part of the math is Beijing’s belief that Mr Biden, faced with waning popular support, is crippled by a Congress seeking to push forward legislation that could reorient America’s Chinese policy toward competition from a policy focused on engagement. The US $ 250 billion innovation and competition law, adopted by the Senate in June, aims to make the US economy more competitive with China by increasing public spending on technological research and development.

“It’s a different China,” said Robert Ross, an expert on US-China relations at Boston College. “The Chinese say, ‘Alright, you want to stick with your hard line, we’ll be waiting for you.’ It’s a very different policy-making environment. ”