PM Modi launches several social protection programs for tribes

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has launched several key initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. He started the Ration Aapke Gram program in Madhya Pradesh. He also launched the Madhya Pradesh sickle cell mission. He laid the groundwork for 50 model Eklavya boarding schools across the country, ”the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

This comes in the context of India celebrating the anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth every year on November 15th as Tribal Gaurav Diwas, starting with Amrit Mahotsav this year.

For the first time in the country after independence, on such a large scale, the art-culture of tribal society across the country, their contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building is remembered and honored with pride, ”Prime Minister Modi said according to the statement.

The country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of independence from India. The fight for freedom and the ideas, achievements, actions and resolutions at 75 are the five pillars of the 75 week-long celebrations.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is our duty to bring to the country the inspiring stories of tribal heroes and heroines in the struggle for freedom and to present them to the new generation. During the period of slavery, there were many struggles against foreign domination, including the Khasi-Garo movement, the Mizo movement, the Kol movement, etc. », Indicates the press release.

More than 90 forest products receive from MSP compared to 8 to 10 harvests previously. Over 150 medical schools have been approved for these districts. Over 2,500 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been connected to over 37,000 self-help groups. Leading to 7 lakh jobs. 20 Lakh Pattas lands have been allocated and special attention is given to the skills and education of tribal youth, ”the statement added.

In another development, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate the 341 km Purvanchal highway.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also attend an Indian Air Force air show at the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the highway in Sultanpur district to allow landing / take-off Indian Air Force fighter jets in an emergency, “PMO said in a separate statement.

This comes in the run-up to state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and against the backdrop of ongoing farmer protests against farm laws, with protests being widespread in agrarian states such as Haryana and the Punjab.

The Purvanchal highway is 341 km long. It starts from Chaudsarai village, Lucknow district located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at Hydaria village located on national road No. 31, 18 km east of the UP-Bihar border. The highway is 6 lanes wide which may be extended to 8 lanes in the future. Built at an estimated cost of approximately 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal highway will boost economic development in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, “the statement added.

