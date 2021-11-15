Politics
PM Modi launches several social protection programs for tribes
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a series of tribal welfare programs, including laying the groundwork for 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across India.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has launched several key initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. He started the Ration Aapke Gram program in Madhya Pradesh. He also launched the Madhya Pradesh sickle cell mission. He laid the groundwork for 50 model Eklavya boarding schools across the country, ”the prime minister’s office said in a statement.
This comes in the context of India celebrating the anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth every year on November 15th as Tribal Gaurav Diwas, starting with Amrit Mahotsav this year.
For the first time in the country after independence, on such a large scale, the art-culture of tribal society across the country, their contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building is remembered and honored with pride, ”Prime Minister Modi said according to the statement.
The country celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of independence from India. The fight for freedom and the ideas, achievements, actions and resolutions at 75 are the five pillars of the 75 week-long celebrations.
The Prime Minister stressed that it is our duty to bring to the country the inspiring stories of tribal heroes and heroines in the struggle for freedom and to present them to the new generation. During the period of slavery, there were many struggles against foreign domination, including the Khasi-Garo movement, the Mizo movement, the Kol movement, etc. », Indicates the press release.
More than 90 forest products receive from MSP compared to 8 to 10 harvests previously. Over 150 medical schools have been approved for these districts. Over 2,500 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been connected to over 37,000 self-help groups. Leading to 7 lakh jobs. 20 Lakh Pattas lands have been allocated and special attention is given to the skills and education of tribal youth, ”the statement added.
In another development, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate the 341 km Purvanchal highway.
After the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also attend an Indian Air Force air show at the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the highway in Sultanpur district to allow landing / take-off Indian Air Force fighter jets in an emergency, “PMO said in a separate statement.
This comes in the run-up to state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and against the backdrop of ongoing farmer protests against farm laws, with protests being widespread in agrarian states such as Haryana and the Punjab.
The Purvanchal highway is 341 km long. It starts from Chaudsarai village, Lucknow district located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at Hydaria village located on national road No. 31, 18 km east of the UP-Bihar border. The highway is 6 lanes wide which may be extended to 8 lanes in the future. Built at an estimated cost of approximately 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal highway will boost economic development in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, “the statement added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-launches-several-welfare-schemes-for-tribals-11636971988810.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]