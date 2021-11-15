Lull before the storm?





All is not well with Pakistan. His decision to strike an unethical compromise with the extremist religious group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) continues to be questioned by media, social segments, academia and the political opposition, pushing the government of Imran Khan in the background. Furthermore, the government’s ambiguous and non-transparent compromise with the TLP is described as a total surrender to the ultras, conceding to all their demands. This is further compounded by conflicting allegations and counterclaims from Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid and Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry denouncing the establishment’s blatant lack of coordination in the face of a complex national crisis and adding to the woes of Imran Khan.

No sooner did the government breathe a sigh of relief as it bought time to “broadcast” the monumental challenge presented by the Progressive Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party opposition alliance, than Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, secretary PDM general, announced that the alliance will launch a series of anti-government rallies in major cities of Pakistan, to protest the government’s anti-popular policies. Describing the plan of action, the PDM revealed that it would begin the first march in Karachi on November 13, followed by Quetta on November 17, then to Peshawar on November 20 and finally to Lahore before storming the capital Islamabad. . Such a plan shook the government because it would increase the pressure on the nascent regime. PDM chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman was also present during the announcement. The focus would be on corruption, nepotism, failed economic policies and runaway inflation. In other words, Imran Khan’s plate is full, with a bumpy road ahead.

Meanwhile, the media have also stepped up their tirade against the vulnerable government through a series of opinion pieces in popular dailies. General (retired) Talat Masood, who is a regular political commentator, in his last article for Express Tribune, explained Pakistan’s current problems. He described the government’s dismal failure to tackle the TLP imbroglio, which General Masood said has, like others, taken the country hostage. He scathingly criticizes the government’s failing policies in the face of the economic crisis, rising fuel prices, and even its sluggish approach to tackling the flawed education policies where every Tom, Dick and Harry earn doctoral degrees at a premium, which are below international standards.

Most importantly, the commentator speaks out on the weakness of the government which is revealed by the way he handled the selection of the CEO, ISI. The decision to choose such an important post was marked by a policy of about-face, and the lack of cohesion was notably noted. First, Lt. Gen. Anjum, then Lt. Faiz Hameed, and finally, on November 19, Lt. Gen. Anjum is expected to officially take command again from Lt. Gen. Hameed, who is expected to take command of the important body of Peshawar. However, the suspense remains, because judging from the history of Pakistan, there is a lot of slippage between the cup and the lip. Apart from that, the continued terrorist attacks in the tribal belts show the inherent weakness of the system.

Apart from these innuendos, General Masood assumes that all of these factors indicate that there is no easy way to set course for a nation like Pakistan without dedicated and visionary leadership. These are strong words from a veteran observer of Pakistan who has been in the system, and these too in critical positions. Such an assessment is hard to ignore and it is hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already read this warning and words of caution through his press clipping kit.

Amid these problems plaguing Pakistan on all sides, reports indicate that the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Ahmad Bajwa has fallen out with Prime Minister Imran Khan, mainly because of the appointment of DG ISI who is arguably the most powerful post in the Pakistani facility. Lieutenant General Hameed is considered the choice of the Prime Minister while Lieutenant General Anjum is supported by General Bajwa. This would mean that Imran Khan, who has asserted publicly throughout that he has the support of his army chief, is no longer benefiting from it. On the pitch, it seems Bajwa is setting the tone. And in Pakistan, political survival without the army is impossible. Meanwhile, reports show that the 111th Infantry Brigade, known to have “facilitated” coups d’état since the takeover of General (later Marshal) Ayub Khan in 1958, then General Zia ul Haq and of General Pervez Musharraf, is being watched from all sides. For now, things are fluid. Either way, Prime Minister Imran Khan remains the most vulnerable in terms of political survival. His political actions so far have been more of an amateur than of a seasoned politician. Those in uniform seem to be more skilful in their movements. Therefore, November 19 and the events that follow seem unpredictable and worth considering. Experts believe that this “lull before the storm” cannot be ignored.

The author is a retired IPS officer, security analyst and former national security adviser to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The opinions expressed are personal.

