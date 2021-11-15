Pranaav Jerry Chopra receives old photo with PM Modi via tweet





A week earlier, Commonwealth Games gold medalist Pranaav Jerry Chopra said on Twitter that in 2018 he was among the athletes invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a congratulatory program . Therefore, the athletes were given the opportunity to click on their photographs with the Prime Minister. Unfortunately, not all of the photos were posted on social media. So, on November 8, Pranaav Jerry Chopra appealed to the relevant authorities to share with him his photo with Narendra Modi because it was a very special moment for him and his family. He noted, “Gentlemen PM, the photos were clicked while shaking hands with all the athletes and then all of these photos were posted on Twitter. Some of the photos were missed and I was one of the unlucky ones whose photo was not posted. It was an experience of a lifetime for me to be able to meet the Prime Minister sir and to be clicked while shaking his hand. The athletes, then all of these photos were posted on Twitter. Some of the photos were missed and I was one of the unlucky ones whose photo was not posted. It was a lifetime experience for me to be able to meet PM sir and to be clicked while shaking his hand. – Pranaav Jerry Chopra (rana pranaav6) November 8, 2021 He added, “I have tried different ways other than social media, but couldn’t reach you on this. I humbly ask you if you can share this photo with me because it is a matter of pride for me and my family to have lived such a moment with our honorable Prime Minister. On Monday, Chopra informed that he had received the photograph he so desired. He said he was extremely grateful that his request was considered. Tagging, the official handle of the Prime Minister’s office and Narendra Modi, Pranaav Jerry Chopra noted, “Respected sir, I am very grateful to you for taking my request into account and for sharing the photo with me. It has always been a proud moment for me and my family to have had the chance to meet you and now I can treasure this photo all my life. The badminton player also thanked people for retweeting his tweets. @PMOIndia arenarendramodi Thank you pic.twitter.com/dx1dSDlrlz – Pranaav Jerry Chopra (rana pranaav6) November 15, 2021 Pranaav Jerry Chopra is an Indian badminton player who won the gold medal in the mixed team event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He holds the distinguished record of being only the second Indian player to hold a position in the Top 15 in the world ranking with his partner. . Chopra is one of the many athletes who have deep respect for the Prime Minister of India. Recently, after PV Sindhu’s heroism at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept his promise to have an ice cream with Ace Shuttler. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Indian athletes on their way to the event thanked the prime minister for boosting their spirits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/11/pranaav-jerry-chopra-receives-prime-minister-narendra-modi-appeal-photograph/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos