Troubled US-China Relations Cast a Shadow on Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Virtual Meeting | World news

Washington: Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping drank noodles together in Beijing. They shared deep thoughts on the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan Plateau. They gushed to American business leaders about developing a sincere respect for one another.

The US president presented his relationship with Xi as proof of his deep belief that good foreign policy begins with building strong personal relationships.

But as the two leaders prepare to hold their first presidential meeting on Monday, the troubled U.S.-China relationship demonstrates that the power of one of Biden’s greatest stated forces as a politician, the ability to connect to its limits.

When it comes to US-China relations, the gaps are so wide and the trend lines are so problematic that the personal touch can only go so far, said Matthew Goodman, who served as an advisor for Asia on the Council of Europe. Barack Obama’s national security. and the administrations of George W. Bush.

White House officials have set low expectations for Monday’s virtual meeting: No major announcements are expected and there are no plans for the two countries’ usual joint statement at the end, according to officials. ‘administration.

Public warmth, Xi called Biden an old friend during his visit to China in 2013, while the then US vice president spoke of their friendship, has cooled now that the two are chiefs. State. Biden bristled in June when a reporter asked him if he would pressure his old friend to cooperate with a World Health Organization investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Let’s be clear: we know each other well; we are not old friends? Biden said. It’s just pure business.

Biden nevertheless believes that a face-to-face meeting, even a virtual one, like the one the two leaders will hold on Monday night, has value.

He thinks the story of their relationship, after spending time with him, allows him to be quite forthright as he has been in the past and he will continue to be, said the press secretary at the White House, Jen Psaki, in preview of the meeting.

Biden and Xi, 78 and 68, respectively, first met on trips across the United States and China when they were both vice presidents, interactions which the two leaders said , left a lasting impression.

Lately, there have been signs that there could be at least a partial thaw after the first nine months of the Biden administration were marked by recriminations from both sides and unproductive exchanges between the presidents’ top advisers. .

Last week, for example, the United States and China pledged at UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, to increase cooperation and accelerate action to limit climate-damaging emissions. .

Monday’s meeting, the third commitment by the two leaders since Biden became president, comes amid mounting tensions in US-China relations. The two had long phone calls in February and September in which they discussed human rights, trade, the pandemic and other issues.

Biden has made it clear that he sees China as the United States’ greatest economic and security competitor and has attempted to reframe U.S. foreign policy to reflect that belief.

His administration blamed Beijing for committing human rights violations against ethnic minorities in northwest China, stifling democracy efforts in Hong Kong, and resisting pressure world to cooperate fully in investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tensions have also increased as the Chinese military has carried out an increasing number of sorties near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Chinese officials have signaled that Taiwan will be a priority topic for the talks. Biden has made it clear that his administration will abide by the United States’ long-standing “One China” policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Chinese military forces held exercises near Taiwan last week in response to a visit by a US Congressional delegation to the island.

Other US presidents have argued that linking up with a geopolitical adversary can be a good foreign policy strategy. George W. Bush was ridiculed after his first meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin when he claimed he looked the man in the eye and got a feel for his soul.

Bush then welcomed the Russian leader to his ranch in Crawford, Texas, and took him to his father’s property in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the 43rd and 41st Presidents took the Russian president fishing.

Putin ultimately frustrated Bush, and the relationship was severed after Russia’s 2008 invasion of neighbor Georgia.

Donald Trump went from denigrating North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as a rocket man to declaring the two fell in love in an exchange of letters as the US president unsuccessfully tried to persuade Kim to drop the program. nuclear weapons of the regime.

Biden’s personal approach to foreign policy is in part informed by the fact that he has been on the international stage for much of the past half-century, author Evan Osnos noted in the Joe Biden biography: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now.

Some senior officials in the Biden administration believe that with Beijing planning to host the Winter Olympics in February and Xi preparing to be approved by Communist Party leaders for a third five-year term as president in Next October unprecedented in recent Chinese history, there are many reasons for the Chinese leader to seek to stabilize the relationship in the short term, according to a person familiar with administrative thinking. The individual insisted on anonymity to discuss the private proceedings.

The slowdown in economic growth and a looming housing crisis are also very important to Beijing. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in an interview with CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, warned that Beijing’s worsening problems could have global consequences.

At the same time, Biden, who has seen the number of his polls decline at home amid concerns over the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, is seeking to find a balancing act on the most important foreign policy issues it faces.

Biden would have preferred to hold an in-person meeting with Xi, but Xi has not left China since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual meeting was offered after Biden mentioned in a September phone call with the Chinese leader that he wishes he could see Xi again.

