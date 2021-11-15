Jokowi highlights increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in 5 provinces of Java





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlights the increasing trend of cases Covid-19 in five provinces of Java. The President called for strict surveillance to be exercised in areas with an upward trend in confirmed cases. President Jokowi’s directive conveyed in limited meeting related to assessment PPKM at State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (11/15). Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said during the meeting, President Jokowi said that Covid-19 cases had declined but that extra vigilance had to be taken, especially in the face of Christmas and New Years. “The president also stressed that the 5 provinces where the number of cases has decreased and there are indications of an increase should be closely monitored. Five of them are in Java, “said the Minister of Health in a virtual press release Monday (11/15/2021) quoted on Youtube from Setpres. In addition, Health Minister Budi also revealed that there was an upward trend in positive Covid-19 cases in 126 districts / cities in recent weeks. Budi said the increase in Covid-19 cases in a number of areas was caused by one of them by groups of schools that have done face-to-face learning (PTM) and takziyah. “We have been identified from week to week if there are neighborhoods / towns if there is an increase in cases. Some of them have increased by 3 weeks in a row. Most of the increase is due to positive cases in schools and takziyahs, ”he said. According to Budi, the president also focused on schools that carry out strict face-to-face surveillance, so that if there are any indications, they don’t spread quickly. “Therefore, Mr. Nadiem Makarim and I will immediately consolidate, the plan is that this week it can be completed. This is so that the PTM program can run smoothly with active and more proactive monitoring,” he said. -he declares. Meanwhile, the former deputy minister of public enterprises also reported on the progress of the national vaccination against Covid-19. “In terms of vaccination, alhamdulillah, 216 million injections have been given to 130.6 million Indonesians. 84.5 million of them received a full vaccine. Of the target population of 208 million people who are to be vaccinated, 62 percent have received the first vaccination and 40 percent have received the full vaccination, ”he explained. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

