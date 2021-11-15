Tehran and Ankara pledge to strengthen ties





Tehran (AFP) The Iranian and Turkish regional powers expressed their desire to strengthen their relations on Monday during the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ankara.

Neighbors have historically close economic relations but sometimes find themselves on either side of regional conflicts, particularly in Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after talks with his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The two sides “should be ready to increase their relations from the current level to comprehensive cooperation,” said a statement from the Iranian presidency. This should be done “by finalizing the roadmap for strengthening collaboration, which is on the agenda of both countries,” he said. On Twitter, Cavusoglu said that he and Raisi “discussed our bilateral relations, including trade, investment and (the) fight against terrorism” as well as “the latest developments in our region”. They “reaffirmed our mutual desire to further develop our relations,” added the minister. Earlier today, Cavusoglu and Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference after meeting for over an hour. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (right) meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu – neighboring countries have historically close economic ties – IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP “Developments in Afghanistan, the need to develop stability, security and tranquility in West Asia, attention to regional policy of the two countries,” were among the topics, Amir-Abdollahian told reporters. Ankara is building a wall along its eastern border with Iran. One of the functions will be to ward off the Afghans who try to use the road to enter Europe. From Tehran, Cavusoglu traveled to politically and economically fragile Lebanon, where the powerful Shiite Hezbollah movement is backed by Iran. The minister said the two visits were not scheduled at the same time. President Joe Biden’s US administration has had a difficult relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while Iran faces crippling US sanctions imposed after former US President Donald Trump withdrew of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. “Unilateral sanctions against Iran must be lifted,” Cavusoglu told reporters. Talks on restoring this 2015 nuclear deal are scheduled to resume in Vienna on November 29, after a suspension since June. AFP 2021

