Boris Johnson addresses UK after Covid-19 jab announcements – latest updates





Boris Johnson will address the nation this afternoon after a series of announcements regarding Covid-19 vaccinations. The Prime Minister will be joined by Chief Science Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty for a press conference at 3 p.m., a Downing Street spokesperson said. Earlier today, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) gave the green light to extend the booster program to healthy people 40 to 49 years old – and roll out a second vaccine for adolescents over 16 years old. This came after the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) said booster shots offered more than 90% protection against symptomatic infections in adults over 50. The prime minister said those still in intensive care with coronavirus are the unvaccinated as he urged the public to accept the offer of a booster vaccine. Speaking during a visit to a medical center in east London, Boris Johnson said: I think it is very good news that the JCVI has today authorized the roll-out of the recall program to all 40+, and when you look at what’s going on in the pandemic right now, I just heard in Newham that there are unfortunately people in ITU, in intensive care, who are severely suffering from Covid , but they are all unvaccinated.





Press to play The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now And what happens is if you can get your booster back, your immunity goes up to 95%. So far 75% of people over 70 receive a reminder, there are a lot of people, but it’s that extra 25% that will make all the difference for winter, for Christmas, for our projects for the future, because it’s that extra level of protection that we really need. The message is therefore: for anyone over 70, introduce yourself, get your reminder; anyone over 50, introduce yourself and get your booster, and now in the next week or so, anyone over 40 as well, show up and get your booster. And also did a second dose for 16 and 17 year olds. Welsh Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the country would follow advice released by the JCVI on Monday to expand the booster vaccination program to those over 40 and offer a second dose to those 16 to 17 years not in the group. of the group at risk. Ms Morgan said: I would like to thank JCVI for their considerations and advice and for taking care to form a balanced opinion. Our intention, as since the start of the pandemic, is to follow clinical and scientific evidence and therefore accept the advice of the JCVI. We will work with NHS Wales to move this advice forward and keep members informed. Scroll down for press conference updates

