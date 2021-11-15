Prime Minister Modi targets Congress over tribal plight





The tribes have not received their due from previous governments and have been deprived of basic facilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Bhopal.



On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress for ignoring the welfare of tribes, adding that efforts were underway to ensure development in areas that had lagged behind under previous regimes. The tribes have not received their due from previous governments and have been deprived of basic facilities, Modi said, addressing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Bhopal. The central government celebrates November 15, the anniversary of the birth of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Like Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti and other similar days, the jayanti [birth anniversary] of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be celebrated every year on November 15, Modi said. Development is now taking place in 100 ambitious districts that fell behind during previous (congressional) regimes, Modi said. Mr. Modi said that India celebrated the first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas after independence, adding the art and culture of the tribes, and their contribution to the struggle for freedom and nation-building is remembered with pride. The country cannot forget the bravery of Queen Gond Durgawati or the sacrifice of Rani Kamlapati, he said. Veer Maharana Pratap’s struggle cannot be imagined without the courageous Bhil tribe who fought side by side and made sacrifices, Modi said. Previous regimes have committed a crime by ignoring tribal icons and their contribution. The tribal society’s contribution was not communicated to the country and although it was communicated, very limited information was provided, Modi said. Mr. Modi has launched several initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community, including the Ration Aapke Gram program in Madhya Pradesh. The program aims to provide monthly PDS ration quota to janjatiya community beneficiaries in their own villages, so that they do not have to go to the fair-priced store to collect their ration. Mr. Modi also presented genetic counseling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh sickle cell disease (hemoglobinopathy) mission. The mission was developed to screen and care for patients suffering from sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies and to raise public awareness of these diseases, the impact of which is perceived to be deeper on the janjatiya community of Madhya. Pradesh. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 50 Eklavya model boarding schools in various states and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. He said the plan was to have 750 such schools across the country.

