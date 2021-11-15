Chris Christie “desperately” tried to contact Donald Trump on January 6





Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has not spoken to former President Donald Trump since the storming of the Capitol on January 6, as he was “desperate” to speak to him amid the violent invasion of the building federal by rioters.

Christie, who was among the first to back Trump when he ran for president in 2016, told Axios in an interview on Sunday that he wanted to give Trump some advice on what he thought the former president was scheduled to do Jan. 6. However, his calls to the president’s personal cell phone, as well as that of his bodyguard and secretary, went unanswered.

“I was desperate to try to contact him because I felt like what was going on was awful and it was going to be a stain on his presidency. I wanted him to be the guy to stop it.” , said Christie.

Trump has been blamed by members of his own party for allowing violence on Capitol Hill and for fueling anger in the country over the presidential election. Trump is mistakenly arguing that he won the race and that the only reason he’s not in the White House for a second term is because fraudulent ballots were cast.

While there have been a few instances of voter fraud, as is the case in most elections, Trump has provided no evidence that there was enough fraud to have changed the outcome of the race.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he was “desperate” to make contact with former President Donald Trump on Jan.6 during the U.S. Capitol riot. Above, Trump and Christie walk out of a clubhouse after meeting at Trump International Golf Club in New Jersey on November 20, 2016. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Christie criticized Trump for claiming the election was stolen from a podium bearing the presidential seal and also targeted him for his treatment of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Prior to the certification on January 6 of President Joe Biden’s victory, Trump attempted to persuade Pence to intervene in the certification process by sending election results back to states for certification. Trump would have believed that if these results were returned, state lawmakers could give him another mandate.

But Pence fended off pressure from Trump to enter the process, saying in a Jan.6 statement that it would go beyond his constitutional obligations. Instead, Pence saw his role as overseeing the process and allowing valid objections to be heard.

On the morning of January 6, Trump called on Pence to “do the right thing” and send the results back to the United States, saying if he didn’t, it would be a “sad day” for the country. Trump added that he would be “very disappointed” with his vice president if he allowed electoral certification to continue.

“I think it was a horrible act for a vice president who had been extraordinarily loyal and a guy who deserved a lot better,” Christie told Axios, referring to Trump’s treatment of Pence.

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment, but did not receive a response until publication.

As the assault on Capitol Hill unfolded, Christie said she called the former senior adviser to President Kellyanne Conway, who agreed the two should try to reach Trump. Having failed to make contact with the former president, Christie took to ABC News and said Trump “provoked” the attack and was “the only one stopping it.”

“The president needs to come out and tell his supporters to leave Capitol Hill and allow Congress to do its business peacefully. Anything that isn’t there is an abdication of responsibility,” Christie said.

