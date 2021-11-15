Successive governments will correct the mistakes of Prime Minister Imrans





KARACHI:

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday over rising inflation, saying the prime minister should take concrete action or step down so successive governments can correct his “mistakes” .

Criticizing the PTI-led government over skyrocketing inflation, the PPP chairman said the outgoing prime minister made big statements before coming to power, but was now reduced to pay attention to seizures only from time to time.

In a statement, Bilawal also claimed that the prime minister had no plan and that the nation was paying the price for its “appalling” policies in the form of high inflation.

“Imran Khan has no vision or plan to solve the problems,” said the PPP chairman.

“The nation is paying a terrible price for a change in the form of inflation, which will have to be rectified by successive governments.”

The PPP chairman said Prime Minister Imran frequently demands the resignation of previous leaders on various issues.

“But now the opposition parties have started to demand his resignation because his government has failed to control the prices of gasoline, electricity and food. The rise in prices has seriously affected people’s lives.

Bilawal called on Prime Minister Imran to prove his words with deeds or to step down as rising inflation wreaked havoc on the population.

“Today the common man in the country is worried about inflation and the only reason is the incompetence of Imran Khan,” he added.

Claiming that people were troubled by rising prices, unemployment and poverty, Bilawal previously said the PPP had a solution to economic problems.

In the 1970s, when the country was split in two and the economy was down, he said his party got the country back on its feet through pro-people policies.

“When we came to power in 2008, inflation, unemployment and poverty were at their highest and wheat, sugar and rice were imported,” Bilawal recalled. He added that when the PPP left power, the country was exporting basic necessities and inflation was halved.

The PPP, along with other opposition parties, have long reminded Prime Minister Imran of his big promises to turn Pakistan into Riasat-e-Madina while holding him responsible for the growing inflation in Pakistan which is pushing the country on the “verge of destruction”. .

Opposition parties, including the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance, have repeatedly criticized the government for soaring oil and food prices and have now decided to go on a long march next December. .

Although the Prime Minister appears concerned about rising inflation, items that have a direct impact on the poorest of the poor – sugar, edible oil, pulses, wheat, rice, flour, vegetables, fruits, meat , chicken and milk, among other things – have seen a peak in recent months.

