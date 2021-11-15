PM Modi tweets on launch of Purvanchal Expressway today, says it’s a special day | Latest India News





A day before to inaugurate the Purvanchal highway in Uttar Pradesh, a polling place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday, calling it a special day in the state’s growth trajectory. Tomorrow is a special day for Uttar Pradesh’s growth trajectory. At 1:30 p.m., the Purvanchal Expressway will be inaugurated. This project brings multiple benefits for the economic and social progress of PUs, PM Modi tweeted. The highway is 341 kilometers long, begins at Chaudsarai Village (Lucknow District) on National Road-731 (Lucknow-Sultanpur Road) and ends at Hydaria Village (NH-31), 18 kilometers east of the border between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) noted in a declaration. It currently has six lanes, which may be expanded to eight in the future, the statement added, adding that the project was built at an estimated cost of around 22,500 crores. Read also | PM Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal highway on November 16 The Purvanchal Highway will boost economic development in the eastern parts of the UP, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said. Read also | Purvanchal Expressway will be better than Yamuna E-way. UP government explains how The statement also said that after the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi and others will attend an Indian Air Force (IAF) air show on the 3.2 km long airstrip on the highway. in Sultanpur district. Read also | Purvanchal Expressway: PM Modi to land in IAF Super Hercules for inauguration The project, however, sparked a war of words between the ruling states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Samajwadi (SP) party, with both parties taking credit for building the project. The head of the SP and former CM Akhilesh Yadav has demand his party members symbolically inaugurate the highway after he was refused permission to organize a rally near the location of the PM Modis program. Yadavs Vijay Yatra was also scheduled for November 16.

