Inaugurating the Mandalika circuit, President Jokowi uses a handle for the production of the Sunday market





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian Motorcycle Grip A result of the collaboration between Hayaidesu Indonesia and Katros Garage was used by President Joko Widodo when he inaugurated the Mandalika circuit some time ago. The handle is 100 percent produced in Pasar Minggu, in South Jakarta. Wariga Mayekta, founder of Hayaidesu Indonesia, admitted he was proud of his handle products used by the president. “We at Hayaidesu Indonesia as a local brand from Indonesia and 100% of its production house in Indonesia feel very honored and thrilled to know that our collaborative handle with Katros Garage is being used by President Joko Widodo”, did he declare. According to him, it is a particular pride for local brands like his company because their products are used by the number 1 person in Indonesia. He hopes this can be an encouragement and motivation for all MSMEs in Indonesia to continue working. Read also : Hayaidesu Indonesia and Katros Garage Launch Youth Engagement Day Themed Handle Handgrip Indonesia Satu has 3 color choices namely black and red. There is also a red and white variant which is sold as a limited edition. The handle used by the RI 1 motorcycle manufactured by Katros Garage is black. Read also : The shape is cute, the Atom Alpha electric motorcycle is cheaper than the Honda Beat This grip has 3 basic design elements namely the Parang Batik, the woven bamboo pattern and the Indonesian map. Parang Batik’s philosophy is to always be ready to meet all the challenges of life. The woven bamboo pattern has a philosophy which means strong and tight. Read also : Hyundai provides service point service to GIIAS, cars of other brands may stop Map of Indonesia to describe all the Indonesian people. This handle was designed to celebrate Youth Engagement Day on October 28, 2021. When all these elements come together, it means that all Indonesians are closely and strongly united and will always be ready to meet any challenges in the future. This is clarified by the words “Indonesia united in hand”. Handgrip Indonesia Satu is only sold on Toko Hayaidesu Indonesia and Katros Garage e-commerce platform with a normal price of Rp. 295,000 and reduced to IDR 147,500.

