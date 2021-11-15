Trump criticizes McCarthy for treatment of Greene in new book





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpStoltenberg said the Jan.6 siege was an attack on “NATO core values” faces increasing chances of censorship over the GOP’s silence on House floors, deafening after January. 6 Threats of Violence Intensify Cheney, Kinzinger Signal They Would Support Gosar MORE (R-Calif.) Trump Censorship Republicans? Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will meet Trump “soon” in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) In new book, claiming Republican leader did not treat first-term MP and close Trump ally .

She has been a very good supporter of mine, and I am a supporter of hers. And I don’t think Kevin treated her properly, Trump told ABC News to Jonathan Karl for his new book, Betrayal, according to Punchbowl News.

The book is due out on Tuesday.

Greene, who has previously touted QAnon conspiracy theories and was accused of supporting violence against Democratic lawmakers, quickly became a lightning rod on Capitol Hill during her first year on the job and the target of Democrats’ wrath , as well as a source of frustration for some Republicans.

She found herself at the origin of McCarthy’s criticism in May, when the Republican leader lambasted her for comparing the House mask rule to the Holocaust.

McCarthy said Green was wrong, adding that his intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.

Let’s be clear: the Republican House Conference condemns this language, he said in a statement.

Greene publicly apologized for his comments the following month in remarks after he said he visited the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Greene, whom Trump had previously dubbed a future Republican star, also appeared to clash with McCarthy in January, when Greene announced on the first full day of the Biden administration that she was pursuing articles of impeachment against the president.

McCarthy said he called Greene and told him he didn’t agree with his course of action.

The House voted in February to remove Greene from his committee duties as a rebuke for what Democrats have described as his endorsement of conspiracy theories, racist dogma and violence against Democratic politicians.

Eleven Republicans voted with Democrats to punish Greene for his actions, but McCarthy was not one of them.

McCarthy had a close working relationship with Trump throughout his time in Washington and has since visited the former president at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The two, however, had a strained phone call as rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6, when the President reportedly told the Republican leader, well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you are about the election. .

The conversation was revealed by Representative Jaime Herrera BeutlerJaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerHouse is passing a bill to extend protections at work for breastfeeding mothers. , one of 10 GOP House members to vote to impeach the president following the attack.

The Hill reached out to McCarthy for comment on Trump’s remarks.

