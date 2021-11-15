Politics
PM Modi to hand over ‘Made in India’ combat helicopter to IAF in Jhansi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the first of the light combat helicopters to the Indian Air Force in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, during the “Jhansi Jalsa” event on November 19, the secretary said on Monday. Ajay Kumar Defense.
The Prime Minister will also hand over “Made in India” drones to the Indian army, which will use them for different requirements across the country.
“Prime Minister to hand over Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Indian Air Force,” Kumar said at a press conference while giving details of the event .
He said the LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 m with a considerable load of weapons and fuel.
For the Navy, PM Modi would hand over the advanced electronic warfare suite designed by DRDO for warships, including that of the Indian aircraft carrier Vikrant.
“The Advanced EW suite will be used in various warships including destroyers, frigates etc. and marks a big step towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” the defense secretary said.
The Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone for a 400 crore project to develop the propulsion system for anti-tank guided missiles by Bharat Dynamics Limited.
It would be the first project of the Jhansi node of the industrial defense corridor created in Uttar Pradesh by the government.
The Prime Minister would also launch two projects related to the National War Memorial in the nation’s capital, including two kiosks to honor staff and an app allowing a 360-degree virtual tour of the facility.
With contributions from the agency
