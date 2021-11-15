Jokowi proud of attributes of local produce when testing Mandalika circuit





Merdeka.com – The charm of President Joko Widodo when he ran the iron horse on the Mandalika International Circuit has not disappeared. This time, Jokowi via his personal Twitter account @jokowi, featuring a number of attributes worn, ranging from helmets, jackets to shoes, all made in the country. “I have completely tried the Mandalika circuit with the support of national products. The helmets, jackets, pants, gloves and even the shoes that I have used,” Jokowi said proudly, as quoted by Liputan6.com, Monday (15 / 11/2021). Jokowi praised, the nation’s child labor is increasingly global and no less competitive with foreign products. He admitted, the products he uses are very comfortable and trendy. “It’s the work of the skillful hands of the nation’s children. Comfortable to wear and safe to use. And stylish enough, right?” Jokowi said. For information, Jokowi wore a local RSV branded helmet produced in Bandung and then a racing jacket worn with the Rabbit and Wheels brand which was also made in Bandung. Additionally, Jokowi wore Bellisimo motorcycle gloves made in Tangerang, the pants he wore were Continmoto produced by Cimahi. Finally, Jokowi’s shoes, the Nah Project made by Bandung. Previously, it had been reported that Jokowi’s action to test the asphalt of the Mandalika International Circuit had aroused admiration. Because Jokowi rides his own custom retro-style racing bike and goes turn after turn like a reliable racer. The Mandalika International Circuit is a circuit that will host world motorcycle racing events, such as ATC, WSB and MotoGP. This circuit has a track length of 4.31 km with 17 turns. Reporter: M Radityo

Source: Liputan6.com [eko]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/jokowi-banggakan-atribut-produk-lokal-saat-jajal-sirkuit-mandalika.html

