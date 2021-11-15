MBZ in Ankara: deciphering the UAE mentality

TEHRAN After years of unraveled relations with several countries in the region, the UAE launches a new foreign policy aimed at repairing the foreign relations of oil-rich countries as regional powers begin to assume a new role in the plan regional. chessboard.

But Iran’s reshaped foreign policy has remarkably missed.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Tehran for talks on a range of bilateral and regional issues on Monday, Western media reported that Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the leader of facto from the United Arab Emirates, will pay a rare visit to Turkey after a decade of bitter rivalry between Abu Dhabi and Ankara in the wider region.

Citing two Turkish officials, Reuters said the visit will include talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It will be the highest-level meeting between the two countries since the eruption of what has been called the Arab Spring ten years ago, when Turkey and the United Arab Emirates backed opposing camps in many Arab countries such as Egypt, Libya, Sudan and Tunisia. .

The first sign of a major thaw in relations between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey appeared at the end of August, when Erdogan received in Ankara the right-hand man of the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed. Two weeks later, Erdogan and bin Zayed spoke on the phone.

It was then that the Turkish president gladly announced that the United Arab Emirates would make a significant investment in Turkey. The improvement in relations between the two countries has come against a backdrop of wider de-escalation in the region. Saudi Arabia has cooled tensions with Turkey, Qatar and, to some extent, Iran; Turkey and Egypt have held several rounds of talks to defuse tensions; Qatar and Egypt have buried the hatchet; and finally, the United Arab Emirates, with Jordan and with the tacit support of Saudi Arabia, has taken a major step towards bringing Syria into the so-called Arab fold.

But this broader tendency to put differences aside would not explain the why and how of the new Emirati push if not seen in the larger framework of the newly recalibrated UAE foreign policy.

The tiny Persian Gulf nation has embarked on a quiet, but strategic, reassessment of its foreign policy in light of the region’s changing dynamics. The first outcome of the assessment is the redefinition of the UAE’s position in the Arab world and the interests of the UAE and Arabs in general and the perceived threats to those interests.

In UAE strategic thinking, the Arab world is not immune to the infiltration of regional powers that could use certain ideologies to gain a foothold in certain Arab states. Therefore, the UAE should block all pathways of such infiltration.

After years of unremitting efforts, the UAE believes it has achieved victory over Turkey in many Arab states where the two rivals have been embroiled in geopolitical competition. The Muslim Brotherhood aligned with Turkey, the archenemy of the UAE, has been marginalized or overthrown in Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia and Libya. And it happened with the direct involvement of the UAE.

As a result, Turkey has become a less imminent danger. The economic hardships Turkey faces have only reinforced this sentiment in the UAE, prompting the Emiratis to offer Erdogan an economic helping hand and strengthening their influence in Ankara in preparation for the post-Erdogan era.

So, now is the time to counter more urgent threats from other regional actors. The most urgent threat, according to UAE thinking, comes from Iran. Many media and academics closely affiliated with the UAE have directly or indirectly highlighted this assessment. The most recent example is the visit of UAE foreign ministers to Syria, which has been described as an effort to undermine Iran’s influence there. The normalization of the UAE’s ties with Israel, the historic enemy of the Arabs, is another example.

But the UAE’s assessment of Iran is totally flawed and could put the UAE on a dangerous path that would only destabilize the region. It is incomprehensible to many observers why the UAE continues to hold Iran at bay while other regional powers, namely Turkey and Saudi Arabia, are in the process of repairing or strengthening their ties with it. .

Iran has announced its new neighborhood policy since President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi took office in August.