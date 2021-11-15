Air pollution: why leaving Delhi is a reasonable option





Pedestrians walking near the India Gate monument amid heavy pollution in New Delhi Image credit: AFP

We cannot breathe. When you get off a plane at Delhi Airport, you can smell the poison as it enters your lungs and bloodstream.

For several days, the national capital and several regions of North India have been plunged under a toxic cloud of smog. The air quality index has gotten so bad that doctors and officials have advised people not to leave their homes.

Schools, which just opened recently after a long COVID-induced shutdown, have been closed again. The Supreme Court of India even suggested a two-day lockdown and called on the Delhi government to respond, calling the situation very serious.

Doctors have told us repeatedly how toxic particles get into our lungs, how they can lead to heart attacks, cancer, strokes, how they affect our children’s brains and shorten the length of our lives. .

A Lancet Commission report in 2015 indicated that there were 9 million premature deaths worldwide from pollution, and more than 2.5 million of those deaths were in India, the most in a single country.

Yet it’s the same story year after year. It is a crying shame that a country that aspires to superpower status cannot pull itself together and ensure clean air for its citizens. This also in the capital of nations.

Every year we hear the same song, the same weary announcements of cosmetic measures like odd days for car traffic and the last tamasha: expensive smog rides that environmentalists say do next to nothing to clean the air. But our politicians must be seen to be doing something.

What is amazing about the air pollution crisis in Delhi is the utter failure of local and central governments to find a solution. In fact, it is not impressive. It is quite simply criminal. We know that toxic air is coming. Why is the government waking up after the onset of the crisis?

There’s something called a Graduated Response Action Plan or GRAP that’s supposed to kick off during this season. What is the point of this plan if we have reached severe levels for so many days now? Doesn’t that need an overhaul?

The problem is not limited to winter. For most of the year the air quality in Delhi is poor, it worsens immeasurably as winter sets in, thanks to lower temperatures, calm winds and state farm fires. like Haryana and Punjab.

It is amazing that no government has been able to come up with a solution to the farmers who are burning the stubble around this time every year and suffocating the rest of us. Experts called for financial incentives for farmers, among other measures to tackle this problem.

Reports indicate that more than 30,000 farm fires were observed during the first 8 days of November according to data made available by NASA. But this is not the only source of pollution.

Studies indicate that stubble burning accounts for around 30 percent of air pollution in Delhi. The remainder comes from vehicle exhaust, construction dust, coal-fired power plants, industry and open waste burning.

The firecrackers on Diwali only add to the toxic haze and increase pollution levels. Sadly, like everything else in India right now, a firecracker debate turns into a polarizing nasty battle, where common sense is completely sidelined.

In any other country, with pollution levels so dangerously high, a public health emergency would have been declared and drastic measures taken. This is certainly what China has shown in dealing with the smog in Beijing. But in India, nobody cares.

Even most of the citizens who are outraged at the moment forget about the problem when the winter passes. Those who can afford it, flee to the hills in winter to breathe better. But most people can’t do that. Things have gotten to such a point that there is only one piece of advice I have: if you have the means and the opportunity, please pack your bags and leave Delhi forever. Save your children, save your aged parents and run away. Because the government does not want to.

Nidhi Razdan

IdhiNidhi

Nidhi Razdan is an award-winning journalist. She was the editor-in-chief of NDTV. She has reported on Indian politics and diplomacy

