Christie says he couldn’t reach Trump on January 6





Former New Jersey Gov. Chris ChristieChris ChristieChristie Says His Only Regret About Preparing For Trump Debate Is Attending Sunday Shows On COVID – Biden Officials Craft Inflation Message Christie Won’t Say whether he will support Trump in 2024 if he is the GOP candidate in a new interview which, despite several attempts, was unable to reach then-President Trump Donald Trump Stoltenberg said the Jan.6 siege was an attack Against “NATO core values,” Christie says her only regret about preparing for the Trump debate is catching a woman COVID who entered Trump’s market. -a-Lago deported to China PLUS as rioters stormed the Capitol on January 6.

Christie told Mike Allen during an interview for Axios on HBO that he tried to call Trump through three different channels on January 6, but all of them failed.

He said he wanted to give him advice on what I thought he needed to do to stop the violence.

I Called Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne ConwayWatchdog Cites 13 Trump Officials Who Violated Hatch Law Ahead of 2020 Election Ethical Watchdog accuses Psaki of violating Hatch Law Doubts over the competence of the Biden administration are growing MORE in first. And I said to him: have you spoken to him? And she said she didn’t. And she said: I think we both have to call her. And I said: Absolutely. So I called the president’s secretary. … Impossible to pass. I then called her body guy. Did not pick up. I then called the president’s cell phone and he didn’t pick up, Christie told Allen.

The former governor of New Jersey said he was desperate to try to get in touch with “Trump to try to stop the violence on Capitol Hill, which he saw as a stain on his presidency.

Christie said Helater had taken to the airwaves to publicly say what he allegedly said to the president in private.

I felt like what was going on was awful and was going to be a stain on his chair, and I wanted him to be the guy who gets up and stops him. But he didn’t take the call, so I said what I would have said privately to him on ABC, Christie said.

In an appearance a few days later on ABCs This Week, Christie, a contributor to the network, said Trump’s actions before his supporters stormed Capitol Hill constituted an impeachment offense.

What we had was incitement to riot at the United States Capitol. We’ve had people killed, and for me, there aren’t many questions here, added Christie.

However, it’s not clear if these are the comments he was referring to during a conversation with Allen.

Christie was a close ally of Trump, supporting him throughout his 2016 and 2020 campaigns and his time in the White House. That relationship, however, began to crack when Christie caught COVID-19 after attending debate prep sessions at the White House, which led to a week-long hospital stay.

The former governor is now reflecting on his own presidential campaign, having already run in 2016, and has made it clear that he will not be taking inspiration from Trump.

Christie had previously said he would not wait to see if Trump stands for reelection in 2024 before making his own plans for the next presidential election cycle.

He doubled down on the remarks in a conversation with Allen, saying people who say they will defer to Donald Trump have disqualified themselves from being president.

You shouldn’t leave it to anyone if you think you are the best person, he added.

Christie is coming out with a new book, Republican Rescue, Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/581528-christie-says-trump-didnt-take-his-call-on-jan-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos