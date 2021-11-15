Trump ally Bannon appears in court for challenging Jan 6 panel





by: MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press

Posted: November 15, 2021 / 8:49 AM CST / Updated: November 15, 2021 / 2:43 PM CST

FILE – Former White House strategist Steve Bannon poses before an interview with The Associated Press, in Paris, May 27, 2019. Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was indicted on Friday 12th November 2021, of two counts of contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena of the House committee investigating the insurgency on the United States Capitol. (AP Photo / Thibault Camus, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon appeared before a judge on Monday to face charges of criminal contempt for defying a January 6 congressional committee subpoena, then said combatively in court that he was attacking the Biden regime to fight the charges.

Bannon has not pleaded and is due back in court on Thursday for the next phase of what could be the first high-level trial in connection with the January insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

Combative outside of court, he said he was pursuing the offense against the Attorney General, the Speaker of the House and President Biden. He said: This is going to be one hell of a crime for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.

Bannon, 67, surrendered earlier today to FBI agents. He was indicted Friday with two federal counts of criminal contempt – one for refusing to appear for a deposition from Congress and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s summons.

Federal Judge Robin Meriweather released him without bail, but asked him to report to court officials every week and ordered him to surrender his passport. If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year behind bars on each count, prosecutors said.

Outside the courthouse, a large inflatable rat resembling former Republican President Donald Trump stood on the sidewalk as a crowd waited for Bannon to leave. Some in the crowd yelled at him and called him a traitor, and a man paraded with a sign that read: Clowns are not above the law.

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, defied a separate committee subpoena on Friday and as Trump stepped up his legal battles to withhold claims. documents and testimonies on the insurgency. Bannon and Meadows are key witnesses for the committee as they were both in close contact with Trump at the time of the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6.

If the House votes to despise Meadows, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.

Meadows was Trump’s main aide at the end of his presidency and was one of many people who lobbied state officials to try to overturn the 2020 election results won by Democrat Biden. Bannon promoted the January 6 protests on his podcast after predicting the day before that all hell was going to break loose.

The committee said Bannon urged Trump to focus on congressional certification and was present at an event at the Willard Hotel on Jan.5 where Trump’s allies attempted to persuade members of Congress to vote against the results.

Bannons attorney David Schoen said his client did not appear before Congress because another attorney told him not to come after Trump claimed executive privilege would apply.

Mr. Bannon is a layman. When the lien has been invoked by the alleged lien holder, he has no choice but to withhold the documents. You can’t put genie back in the bottle, he said. Mr. Bannon acted as his lawyer advised him by not appearing and failing to deliver documents in this matter. He did not refuse to comply.

Schoen also denounced the Justice Department’s decision to prosecute Bannon, saying it went against Attorney General Garlands’ statement of commitment to equal justice under the law.

Officials in the Democratic and Republican administrations have been found in contempt by Congress, but criminal charges for contempt are extremely rare.

The indictment against Bannon comes after a large number of Trump administration officials, including Bannon, have defied congressional demands and demands for the past five years with little consequence, including when ‘an impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration has also refused to indict two of its officials who defied Congress’ demands.

The indictment indicates that Bannon did not communicate with the committee in any way between the time he received the summons on September 24 and October 7, when his lawyer sent a letter, Sept. hours after the documents are due.

Bannon, who worked in the White House during the early days of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiratorial War Room podcast, is a private citizen who refused to testify as required by a subpoena, according to the indictment.

