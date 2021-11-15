Improving air quality in Delhi: what can be done





Many deaths in Delhi are linked to polluted or unbreathable air Image Credit: PTI

In its World Urbanization Prospects of 2018 report, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, forecasting global population dynamics, predicted that Delhi would become the world’s largest metropolitan area. By 2030, it is estimated that 39 million people will live in what is known as the National Capital Region (NCR).

This is hardly surprising. India will certainly, if not already, be the most populous country in the world, overtaking China. Delhi, its current capital, was for a very long time an important city, the center of great empires. According to UN estimates, it is now home to nearly 30 million people, having passed the 20 million mark more than a decade ago.

But this landlocked megalopolis has a major problem. Its air quality is appalling. Especially during the winter months, when farmers in neighboring states get down to stubble burning. Add to this the rampant pollution from vehicles, smoke from thermal power plants that supply much of the city’s electricity, as well as fumes from brick kilns and other employment-generating industries in the region.

Primary human causes

These are some of the main man-made causes. But Delhi is also suffering from what some have called a meteorological misfortune. During its winter months, from October and until February of the following year, the winds are practically stagnant.

Bad air, which would otherwise be literally blown away, hangs over the city like a dense, depressing veil. Sometimes rains or gusts take it away, but it usually comes back. The days are short and dreary, the nights long and cold.

To add to all this, Delhi is a dusty city. On the edge of the advancing deserts of Rajasthan, Delhi has brittle, thin soil that is likely to rise into the air rather than sag. Most homes need to be dusted every two weeks, or even daily, lest dirt collects on all clean, polished surfaces.

During the winter months, dust binds with pollutants, smoke from biomass combustion, and moisture in the atmosphere to form what is known as smog. A combination of smoke and fog, as the origin of the words indicates.

A lot of time, energy, money and public attention went into the bad air of Delhi. Year after year, the same concerns are raised, the same drastic measures proposed.

These include closing schools, declaring closures, banning older vehicles, switching to lighter gasoline or electric buses and cars, preventing farmers from burning leftover thatch after harvest season, shutting down thermal power plants, suspending construction and other activities especially on bad days, and so on.

Find solutions

There are both Delhi State and Central Government authorities and agencies, such as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee of the National Capital Territory and the Central Pollution Control Board of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Climate Change Government of India, whose responsibility is to verify this problem and find solutions. But we are still way behind schedule.

Each year, it is estimated that several hundred thousand Delhi residents, including children, suffer from acute respiratory stress and illnesses due to poor air quality. Many deaths are also linked to polluted or unbreathable air.

The daily sermons and alarms sounded in the national and international media, whether in newspapers or on television, only add to the growing distress and even panic. There is a sense of helplessness and hopelessness over the scale of the problem. No wonder the Supreme Court of India saw fit to intervene in the case.

During an ongoing hearing on the matter, a bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, Judge DY Chandrachud and Judge Surya Kant, ordered the central government to take emergency action.

Citing reports that air quality is already severe and likely to deteriorate, the learned judges asked: Tell us how we can reduce the AQI from 500 to at least 200 points. Take urgent action. Can you think of two days of confinement or something like that? How can people live? We’ll look at a long-term solution later.

Beyond politics

The honorable justices are undoubtedly right to say: You must look at this issue beyond politics and government. Something has to happen so that in two to three days we will feel better. But feeling better in the short term is far from enough.

It is the permanent and lasting solutions that will count if Delhi is to remain a sustainable city for the decade to come. What won’t help either, as the learned judges have said, is the endless political blame game.

Estimates and news agencies vary, but there is a near consensus that India is home to the most polluted cities in the world. According to the World Air Quality Report, 2020 from IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, 22 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world are in India. The Lancet estimates that more than a million people die in India from air pollution and related illnesses. That’s barely less than the 1.25 million deaths in China.

But the good news is that air pollution can be reversed. China has done it, Beijing being a shining example. Delhi has also, according to IQAir, improved its air quality by 15% during the period 2019-2020, in part possibly due to the Covid19 pandemic. Other cities and countries around the world have also been successful in reducing their pollution levels. Why not Delhi?

Makarand R. Paranjape

@MakrandParanspe

Makarand R. Paranjape is Professor of English at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Views are personal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/improving-delhis-air-quality-what-can-be-done-1.83686502 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos