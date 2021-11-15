Prime Minister Modi uses his visit to Bhopal to court the tribes, ahead of the 2023 elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Bhopal today, has done what he does best, and without fail targeting the Congress party and its governments in the past.

The Prime Minister was in the capital of Madhya Pradesh for two events, first Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to mark the anniversary of the birth of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and second, the re-inauguration program of Rani Kamlapati station formerly known as Habibganj.

Modi managed to give the two events a political flavor by criticizing the big old party without naming it.

It was in the sense expected, however. The BJP and Congress have attempted to woo the tribal population ahead of the 2023 legislative elections. Tribals make up 21% of the state’s population and have 47 of the 230 reserved assembly seats, while still having an electoral impact on 37 others. seats. These votes turned out to be decisive in the results of past polls. In 2003, the transfer of tribal votes to the BJP saw the exit of the longtime government from Congress, while in 2018 the BJP was unable to muster a majority for its fourth term as it lost 31 of 47 seats. tribal.

At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event at the Jamboree Ground, the prime minister said post-independence governments, as part of a selfish policy for decades, have kept the country in the dark about the contribution of communities tribals to the culture and heritage of the country, and whenever any information was given it was only limited.

The crime that previous governments committed of failing to give due importance and priority to tribal people should be repeatedly brought up on public platforms. They (the tribes) were deprived of all amenities and prosperity, and votes were solicited from them election after election in the name of providing these amenities. But when I became the CM of Gujarat and then the Prime Minister in 2014, we decided to give this section the highest priority and provide them with an equal share in the development of the country, said Modi.

During the station’s re-inauguration program, he said that until six years ago, whenever people came into contact with Indian Railways, they only had negative things to say about it. because everything was in disorder.

From the enormous overcrowding of stations to poor hygiene conditions and public facilities, long waits due to delayed trains, fear of safety on board trains and general inconvenience, such was the image of the railways. Indian iron. Interestingly, people had almost given up on hope for any improvement or change, but we have shown that when the country unites for the success of a mission, improvement and change are imperative, did he declare.

In both programs, the Prime Minister initiated various MP government and Indian Railways projects, programs and projects, including a ‘ration your village’ initiative for tribal areas, a sickle cell mission pilot project, loan waivers. contracted with private loan sharks, launch of the MEMU rail service between Indore and Ujjain, electrification and work to lay the third track of the railways. The Prime Minister also announced that the birthday of Birsa Munda will be celebrated annually under the name of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on a large scale, as has been done for Gandhi Jayanti and the birthdays of Sardar Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked Prime Minister Modi for taking action for the welfare of tribal people as well as other disadvantaged sections of society. He urged the rally at the Jamboree Ground to encourage Modi, for honoring the tribes by organizing Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas nationally, giving a world-class station in Bhopal named after a tribal queen, providing free COVID vaccination to people, by reducing fuel prices “historically” and providing fertilizer (DAP) at reduced costs.

Reacting to the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event, former CM and Congress chief Kamal Nath said the state government had spent up to Rs 100 crore on the program, but it was disappointing for the tribal populations because no major announcement had been made for their benefit.

He said people expected the prime minister to provide some sops and talk about his government’s work for tribals over the past seven years, but the prime minister only rehearsed songs, dances tribals, COVID vaccination and focused on attacking Congress. He said congressional governments have made groundbreaking decisions for tribal communities, including granting them forest rights.

As for the CM, Nath said Chouhan seemed focused on trying to save his chair as he continued to praise the prime minister profusely and spoke little else.

Nath said Chouhan seemed focused on trying to save his chair as he continued to praise the prime minister profusely and spoke little else.

Nath also said the prime minister was scheduled to visit the families of infants killed in the recent Bhopal hospital fires, but they were not even mentioned.

The political nature of the events was evident from their design and preparation phases, as the BJP-led government of Madhya Pradesh made every effort to ensure a large gathering of tribal people seen as a crucial electorate in the state for the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas program. Congress tried to counter this program by organizing a tribal convention in Jabalpur in the presence of former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, but was able to gather only a small audience. Nath attributed it to the fact that government machines were used and buses were organized to attract people to the Bhopal event.

Interestingly, although there was a huge crowd at the state government events, a considerable number of people left the room during Modis’ speech, which left the organizers red-faced. Videos of vacant chairs and people stepping out in the middle of a speech have gone viral on social media.

The other event also became bogged down in controversy as the decision to name the station after an 18th century ruler, Rani Kamlapati, was widely publicized by government and local BJP leaders as a step to honor the ” last Hindu queen of Bhopal ”. This measure met with opposition from some of the leaders of Congress, who described the decision as arbitrary and politically motivated.