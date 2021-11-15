Echoes in the World, the most prestigious motorcycle race





JAKARTA, iNews.id – Young people from Perindo take their hats off at the inauguration of the Mandalika circuit by President Joko Widodo in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (KEK), Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), last Friday (12/11/2021 ). The 4.3-kilometer world-class motorcycle racing arena is set to become a new icon for national and world sports. “We hope, of course, that the Mandalika circuit can become a new sport icon, both nationally and globally,” said Perindo Youth DPP President Effendy Syahputra in Jakarta on Monday (11/15/2021 ). The young people of Perindo, he said, were amazed by the magnificent Mandalika Circuit which was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo. Moreover, later the Mandalika circuit will feature the best events which are not only watched by motorsport fans in Indonesia, but also from various parts of the world. “We are very proud that this circuit can reverberate around the world, becoming the most prestigious arena and motorsport event,” he said. In addition, Effendy said that the presence of the Mandalika circuit, which will host national and international sporting events such as Superbike, MotoGP and even later Formula 1, is able to attract tourists and make the world famous. Indonesia, in particular NTB, a motorsport tourist destination. “The presence of the Mandalika circuit will stimulate Indonesian tourism, especially in Lombok. With strong promotion, tourists will flock to come and see the prestigious global event with their own eyes,” he added. Effendy hopes the existence of the Mandalika Circuit will also encourage motorsport racers across the country to achieve world-class feats. In addition, Indonesia is very rich in talent and business potential in the field of events, especially motorsport. “I think if these two things can be managed and synergized properly, it will certainly be something extraordinary for the progress of Indonesian motorsport,” he said. The growing number of motorsport racers in the country who have achieved feats, he continued, should be noticed and sponsored by large companies engaged in the automotive sector and other sectors to support Indonesian racers who quickly participate in world motorsport events. “It has happened and with the presence of the Mandalika circuit, I hope it will continue,” he said. The Mandalika circuit has been built with the latest asphalt technology, Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA). The circuit will host the 2021 World Superbike from 19 to 21 November 2021 and will continue with MotoGP in 2022. For more information and to become a member of the Perindo Party, click on: bit.ly/MemberPartaiPerindo on www.partyperindo.com. Editor: Muhammad Fida Ul Haq Share articles: To share To share





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inews.id/news/nasional/jokowi-resmikan-sirkuit-mandalika-pemuda-perindo-menggema-di-dunia-arena-balap-motor-paling-prestisius The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos