Israel calls for release of couple arrested for espionage in Istanbul

ISTANBUL Seeking to avert a new diplomatic crisis in strained relations between Turkey and Israel, authorities in Jerusalem are working to secure the release of a couple arrested while on vacation in Istanbul, Turkey.

Two Israelis, Natalie and Mordi Oknin, and a Turkish national identified by the initials IA were arrested and charged with political and military espionage on Friday after taking photos of one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ residences.

According to Turkish state agency Anadolu, the three men were taking photos of the residence from a restaurant in the town’s 369-meter Camlica Tower when a member of staff overheard their conversation and called the police.

After a first detention, the Istanbul Attorney General arrested the three suspects, who are currently in prison awaiting trial.

Turkish media claimed that the suspects were relay information and share documents with an Israeli spy agency. Israeli officials denied the claim, telling local media the couple were the two bus drivers and not spies.

The developments come after Turkish authorities arrested 15 people last month and accused them of spying on behalf of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and gathering information on university students in Turkey, some of whom are Palestinians .

Speaking on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israeli officials have been working to resolve the issue throughout the weekend.

These are two innocent civilians who were mistakenly caught in a complex situation, Bennett said on Sunday. I spoke with the family yesterday and we are doing everything to resolve the issue. I asked that the family stay strong despite the great difficulty.

In a statement released on Monday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it would send Rina Djerassi, head of the ministry’s consular division, to Istanbul to support Israeli diplomatic staff and advance a number of consular mattersOn the same day, Israeli diplomats were allowed to consular visit to Oknins, according to The Times of Israel.

Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies specializing in Turkish foreign policy, said the arrests have received considerable media attention in Israel and are presented as unwarranted harassment and unprecedented number of tourists.

Israeli Channel 13 reporter Ali Mograbi was broadcasting live on the arrests on an Istanbul street on Sunday while he was arrested by Turkish police and briefly questioned.

The events come as Ankara increasingly seeks closer ties with several regional states with which its relations have been strained in recent years due to foreign policy disagreements.

Over the past year, Turkish officials have made reconciliation efforts with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, including the leader, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, is expected to meet with Erdogan next week.

Israel is among the nations with which Ankara has sought to strengthen ties in recent months. Ankara and Jerusalem both withdrew their ambassadors following the 2017 US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but maintained strong bilateral trade.

In July, Erdogan performed a rare congratulatory phone call to the new Israeli president Isaac Herzog in which the two leaders agreed to work to improve the frayed ties to strengthen regional stability.

Yet Israel’s change of government has yet to bring about a change in Israeli-Turkish relations, Lindenstrauss said, as improving relations with Turkey remains a low priority in the Bennett administration.

While keeping open the lines of communication with Ankara, [the Israeli government] Also wary of Ankara’s sincerity in its stated desire to improve relations with Israel, Lindenstrauss told Al-Monitor. The current case only adds to the existing suspicion of Turkey in Jerusalem.

In the past, Ankara has criticized Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and has repeatedly condemned its occupation of the West Bank. Israel, meanwhile, accused Turkey of supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Lindenstrauss said the outcome of the arrests could potentially impact Turkey-Israel relations in the future.

If the couple are released soon, the event will still deter some Israelis from traveling to Turkey, but will not have a lasting effect, Lindenstrauss told Al-Monitor.

She continued: If, however, the Turkish side decides to go ahead with the spy case, it will be a much more complicated situation for Jerusalem. It should be pointed out, however, that currently, compared to Turkey, Israel is in a better position both politically and economically, so it is not clear what Ankara will really gain from the deterioration of the situation.