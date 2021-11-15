Politics
Israel calls for release of couple arrested for espionage in Istanbul
ISTANBUL Seeking to avert a new diplomatic crisis in strained relations between Turkey and Israel, authorities in Jerusalem are working to secure the release of a couple arrested while on vacation in Istanbul, Turkey.
Two Israelis, Natalie and Mordi Oknin, and a Turkish national identified by the initials IA were arrested and charged with political and military espionage on Friday after taking photos of one of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ residences.
According to Turkish state agency Anadolu, the three men were taking photos of the residence from a restaurant in the town’s 369-meter Camlica Tower when a member of staff overheard their conversation and called the police.
After a first detention, the Istanbul Attorney General arrested the three suspects, who are currently in prison awaiting trial.
Turkish media claimed that the suspects were relay information and share documents with an Israeli spy agency. Israeli officials denied the claim, telling local media the couple were the two bus drivers and not spies.
The developments come after Turkish authorities arrested 15 people last month and accused them of spying on behalf of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and gathering information on university students in Turkey, some of whom are Palestinians .
Speaking on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israeli officials have been working to resolve the issue throughout the weekend.
These are two innocent civilians who were mistakenly caught in a complex situation, Bennett said on Sunday. I spoke with the family yesterday and we are doing everything to resolve the issue. I asked that the family stay strong despite the great difficulty.
In a statement released on Monday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it would send Rina Djerassi, head of the ministry’s consular division, to Istanbul to support Israeli diplomatic staff and advance a number of consular mattersOn the same day, Israeli diplomats were allowed to consular visit to Oknins, according to The Times of Israel.
Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies specializing in Turkish foreign policy, said the arrests have received considerable media attention in Israel and are presented as unwarranted harassment and unprecedented number of tourists.
Israeli Channel 13 reporter Ali Mograbi was broadcasting live on the arrests on an Istanbul street on Sunday while he was arrested by Turkish police and briefly questioned.
The events come as Ankara increasingly seeks closer ties with several regional states with which its relations have been strained in recent years due to foreign policy disagreements.
Over the past year, Turkish officials have made reconciliation efforts with their counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, including the leader, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, is expected to meet with Erdogan next week.
Israel is among the nations with which Ankara has sought to strengthen ties in recent months. Ankara and Jerusalem both withdrew their ambassadors following the 2017 US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but maintained strong bilateral trade.
In July, Erdogan performed a rare congratulatory phone call to the new Israeli president Isaac Herzog in which the two leaders agreed to work to improve the frayed ties to strengthen regional stability.
Yet Israel’s change of government has yet to bring about a change in Israeli-Turkish relations, Lindenstrauss said, as improving relations with Turkey remains a low priority in the Bennett administration.
While keeping open the lines of communication with Ankara, [the Israeli government] Also wary of Ankara’s sincerity in its stated desire to improve relations with Israel, Lindenstrauss told Al-Monitor. The current case only adds to the existing suspicion of Turkey in Jerusalem.
In the past, Ankara has criticized Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and has repeatedly condemned its occupation of the West Bank. Israel, meanwhile, accused Turkey of supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Lindenstrauss said the outcome of the arrests could potentially impact Turkey-Israel relations in the future.
If the couple are released soon, the event will still deter some Israelis from traveling to Turkey, but will not have a lasting effect, Lindenstrauss told Al-Monitor.
She continued: If, however, the Turkish side decides to go ahead with the spy case, it will be a much more complicated situation for Jerusalem. It should be pointed out, however, that currently, compared to Turkey, Israel is in a better position both politically and economically, so it is not clear what Ankara will really gain from the deterioration of the situation.
Sources
2/ https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2021/11/israel-seeks-release-couple-arrested-espionage-istanbul
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]