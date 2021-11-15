Boris Johnson faces backlash for watering down HS2 rail promises

Boris Johnson faces outcry from civic leaders and Tory MPs in the north of England and the coordinated media opposition as he prepares to remove most of the eastern part of the high-speed railway 2 and to water down plans for a brand new Leeds-Manchester line.

The Prime Minister is on the verge of scaling back the two projects in an “integrated rail review”, which is expected to be published on Thursday.

Kevin Hollinrake, Tory MP for Thirsk and Malton, said the revised plan would offer fewer benefits for rail connectivity and capacity. “The worst thing the government can do is. . . making too many promises and not delivering is what it looks like is going to happen here, ”he said.

A senior Tory official said the move revealed Johnson “never had a plan to take it to the next level.”

“Now they’ve canceled half of HS2, a project that has enjoyed all-party support for a decade and over four PMs.” The person dismissed the new northern rail plan as being simply “the same upgrade proposals Network Rail had in 2009”.

Several newspapers in the north of England and the Midlands are expected to publish virtually identical front pages on Tuesday calling on the government not to break promises on rail infrastructure.

Dan Jarvis, Labor mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “It looks like we feared the government will try to get by by doing as little as possible to help the north.”

Johnson promised in July 2019, shortly after entering Downing Street, that he would be “the Prime Minister who will do with Northern Powerhouse Rail what we have done for Crossrail in London”, referring to the strategic rail program designed to transform the economy of the region and a new east-west line crossing the capital. He made a similar promise in his speech at the Conservative Party conference last month.

Northern Powerhouse Rail originally included a brand new high speed link from Manchester to Leeds. Now a new line will be built from Manchester to a point near Huddersfield, but the rest of the route to Leeds will consist of upgrades to the existing ‘Transpennine’ route.

Meanwhile, the government is on the verge of phasing out the majority of the eastern part of HS2 in an effort to save money, even though the railway’s initial business case relied heavily on full construction. of the line.

The line was originally to run from London to Birmingham, then Manchester in the west and about 115 miles from Leeds in the east.

The eastern leg will now only run 42 miles from Birmingham to East Midlands Parkway, near Nottingham.

A Tory MP in a ‘red wall’ seat who left Labor in the last election said: ‘Losing part of the eastern part of High Speed ​​2 is very disappointing, it would transform capacity in the north. It is therefore absolutely fundamental to have a new Manchester-Leeds railway.

Johnson said at a press conference on Monday that the plans would be “fantastic” for the north of England, but added: “Wait and see what is unveiled on Thursday.”

Bradford is one of the cities most likely to undergo the changes. Naz Shah, Labor MP for Bradford West, said: “It is Boris who is pulling the rug out from under our feet.”

Jim McMahon, shadow transport secretary, said ministers had engaged in both programs “dozens of times” in recent years. “It is ludicrous that the government expects northerners to be grateful for some half-prepared and repackaged plans as they attempt to quietly renege on promises made on large, vital infrastructure projects including these. communities need it so much. ”

The rail review is also expected to propose electrification of the Midland main line which runs from London to Nottingham and Sheffield.