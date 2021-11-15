Biden and Xi’s video summit should seek ‘safeguards’ and limit damage – Radio Free Asia

Damage control, rather than resolving major disputes, will likely be the primary focus when US President Joe Biden meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a video summit Monday evening, Washington time.

U.S. officials have told media that the Biden administration does not expect any breakthrough, but hopes to end bilateral tensions – fueled by a trade war, Beijing’s threat to invade Taiwan’s democracy and the Communist Party. Chinese (CCP) human rights record of – escalating to a dangerous degree.

The talks are expected to last several hours and focus on the climate emergency, nuclear trade and non-proliferation, as well as Taiwan, with US officials telling media that Washington does not want open conflict, but rather “fierce competition.” . “

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said relations with the United States were at a “critical crossroads,” calling for dialogue and cooperation to resolve sensitive issues.

Chinese state media said Beijing’s anger at the Biden administration’s growing willingness to express public support for Taiwan, which has never been ruled by the CCP or is part of the People’s Republic. from China, will likely be high on Beijing’s agenda in the talks.

“It is expected that the virtual meeting between the two heads of state will also give an important place to the question of Taiwan which will be one of the biggest difficulties of the meeting,” argued the CCP. World time the newspaper said in an editorial dated November 14.

“The most critical and the most urgent [issue] is to defuse the explosive question regarding Taiwan, as the Taiwan Strait is the flashpoint most likely to trigger the confrontation between China and the United States, ”the newspaper said, rejecting the secretary’s appeal. US state Antony Blinken to “constructive dialogue” on the issue as “hypocritical cliché and nonsense.”

He accused the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) in Taiwan under President Tsai Ing-wen of “promoting secession from Taiwan”, referring to Tsai’s refusal to respond to Beijing’s territorial claims, claiming that the island is already a democratic and autonomous state whose 23 million inhabitants have no desire to live under the authoritarian regime of the CCP.

“Yes, mainland China has intensified its preparations for a military conflict across the Taiwan Strait in recent years,” he added. World time noted. “Apart from making the Taiwanese authorities aware that the risk of war is approaching them, is there any language in the world that can help them understand that what they are doing is extremely dangerous?”

“The Taiwan issue is China’s ultimate red line,” he added, calling on the United States to “step back” to avoid a strategic collision.

“Washington needs to understand that it has gone too far, leaving China with no return,” he said, citing recent reports of military cooperation between the United States and Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Biden will tell Xi that China must “follow the rules of the road” as a responsible nation, a senior US administration official told Reuters.

“This is an opportunity for President Biden to tell President Xi directly that he expects him to respect the rules of the road, which other responsible nations are doing,” the official said. “This is not a meeting where we expect deliverables to be released,” the official added.

Agence France-Presse quoted a US official as saying: “The president will also make it clear that we want to build common safeguards to avoid miscalculations or misunderstandings.

But officials in Washington appear unwilling to say whether the United States will send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022, as US activists and lawmakers increasingly call for a boycott on grounds. of human rights.

The summit also comes shortly after a Pentagon report, according to which Beijing is significantly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

“Low chance” of improvement

Matsuda Yasuhiro of the University of Tokyo said the chances of improving the relationship were “very slim”, with Xi Jinping appearing likely to extend his term next year, after amending the constitution to abolish presidential term limits .

He cited a CCP statement on the history of the party that omitted any mention of the late Supreme Leader Mao Zedong’s “mistakes”, and identified Xi as the supreme heir to a long line of autocratic Chinese leaders.

“The statement mentions Mao Zedong seven times, Deng Xiaoping five times, Jiang Zemin once, Hu Jintao once and Xi Jinping 16 times,” Matsuda told RFA in a recent interview. “Basically he rose to the highest position.”

“Xi Jinping’s return to Dalian next year is virtually assured,” he said.

Wang Hsin-hsien, director and professor of the Institute of East Asian Studies at National Chengchi University in Taiwan, however, said Xi does not want the foreign conflict to escalate until the 20th Party Congress. in 2022.

“The real wolf warrior diplomacy, or you could call it the nationalist diplomatic line, probably ended in March. [2021]Wang said. “It was the pinnacle of wolf warrior diplomacy, and its purpose was to test Biden’s limits.”

“The wolf warrior rhetoric and nationalist mood will subside before the 20th Party Congress,” he said. “The CCP will want to create a favorable international environment.

Promote an authoritarian model

Wang said Xi’s ultimate goal is to export China’s authoritarian model of governance to the rest of the world.

“The main point is that he is taking a totally different path from the United States, and he wants the rest of the world to follow China’s plan as well,” he said.

“The CCP tells the story that democracy has different flavors – it’s not just Coca-Cola according to [foreign minister] Wang Yi – and that (…) his brand of “integral democracy” is a true form of democracy, “Wang said.

“This argument has some appeal for developing countries.”

Taiwanese political analyst Shih Chien-yu said one of the key indicators of Sino-U.S. Relations in the coming months will be whether the United States is boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

“Whether China makes concessions on Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan or Hong Kong, if the US Secretary of State or some other executive official (…) is sent to the Winter Olympics, they will parade. for Xi. Jinping, ”Shih said.

“It is possible that this summit will address this issue … but we may not hear the final decision until later.”

Wu Qiang, a former professor of politics at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said China should not issue an invitation at all, given its vulnerability to criticism of its human rights record.

“If Xi were to invite Biden to the Winter Olympics… it would put him in the embarrassing position of having Biden counter him with Xinjiang or Hong Kong,” Wu said.

“And if Beijing were to consider inviting Biden to turn the Olympics into a staged political event, then Biden could take this opportunity to talk about China’s domestic political issues.”

“I think both sides will want to avoid doing this in the current circumstances.”



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.