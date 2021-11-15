PM Modi in Bhopal





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, for a tribal convention marking “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” in remembrance of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. PM Modi has launched several initiatives for the welfare of the tribal community. PM Modi will also inaugurate the “most modern” Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, which was renamed in honor of Queen Gond Rani Kamlapati. Prime Minister Modi participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at the Jambori Maidan in the state capital of Bhopal and launched the Ration Aapke Gram program. Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today India celebrates its first ‘Diva Janjatiya Gaurav’. For the first time after independence, the art, culture of tribal society and their contribution to the struggle for freedom and nation-building are proud. “ Prime Minister Modi also remembered the notable historian and Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare when he passed away this morning. He said, “I learned this morning that he had passed away. His contribution to disseminating the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the common people is invaluable. The Prime Minister added, “When we discuss the contribution of tribal society to nation building, some people are surprised. They can’t believe it played a big role in strengthening Indian culture. has been kept in the dark, or very little information has been given about it. “ Targeting previous governments and opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi said: “I had seen how some political parties kept tribal society devoid of facilities. Votes have been requested to get rid of all the problems. to do have not been done. Their society has remained powerless. “ The Prime Minister also walked through the exhibition of products made by Janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the struggle for freedom of the Janjatiya community in Madhya Pradesh. He also delivered letters of appointment to newly appointed teachers from particularly vulnerable tribal groups. Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 50 Eklavya model boarding schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. PM Modi also handed out genetic counseling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Disease (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission, which was developed to screen and care for patients with sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and sickle cell disease. other hemoglobinopathies. The mission also aims to raise public awareness of these diseases, the impact of which is perceived to be deeper on the tribal community of Madhya Pradesh. Who was Rani Kamlapati? According to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rani Kamapati was the last Hindu queen of Bhopal. His kingdom was usurped by Afghan commander Dost Mohammed through deception as part of a plot. When she saw that victory was not possible, she committed “Jal Jauhar” (a practice of committing suicide) to save her respect. He said Rani Kamlapati’s son Naval Shah was killed in Lalghati, part of Bhopal. About Rani Kamlapati Station The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, named after the brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Kingdom of Gond, is Madhya Pradesh’s first world-class railway station. The station, redeveloped in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, was designed as a green building equipped with modern world-class equipment which also took into account the ease of mobility for “divyangjans” (with reduced mobility). The station has been renovated at a cost of approximately 450 crores. It is on the same lines as Heidelberg station in Germany. The station will include food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, a VIP lounge. Escalators and elevators have also been installed at the station to reach the platform. The station is also being developed as a hub for integrated multimodal transport.

