Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI for Capitol riots investigation





Flanked by black-clad bodyguards making ominous comments about President Joe Biden, former long-time former President Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to the FBI on Monday on criminal charges arising from his contempt for a Congressional investigation into the deadly January 6 riot on the United States Capitol.

“We are overthrowing the Biden regime,” Bannon told a crowd of reporters as he arrived at an FBI office in the US capital, as a protester standing behind him held up a sign reading “Coup Plotter.”

On Friday, a federal grand jury indicted Bannon with one count of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear before the United States House of Representatives special committee investigating the events surrounding the January 6 attack and a second count of contempt for refusing to produce documents.

Bannon, the first person to face criminal charges in the Congressional inquiry, is expected to appear in federal court for the first time later Monday before trial judge Robin Meriweather.

In comments to his supporters, Bannon looked directly at a camera that was broadcast live on social media site GETTR.

“I want you to stay focused,” added Bannon, who wore an olive green coat over black clothes and was accompanied by bodyguards dressed in black, including black masks. “… It’s just noise.”

Contempt of Congress is an offense punishable by one year in prison and a fine of up to $ 1,000, the Justice Department said.

Bannon is one of more than 30 people close to Trump who were ordered by the House committee to testify in the lead-up to January 6, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent official certification from Congress. Trump’s electoral defeat against Biden.

Trump has sought to block the committee, which is reviewing his actions regarding the riot, and ordered his former associates not to cooperate. In defying his subpoena, Bannon cited Trump’s insistence – already rejected by a judge – that he has the right to keep requested material confidential under a legal doctrine called executive privilege.

House investigators hope the charges against Bannon will prompt other witnesses, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, to testify.

Bannon, a prominent figure in right-wing media circles, was the architect of Trump’s presidential victory in 2016 and later served as chief White House strategist. The former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker and Navy veteran has promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad.

GETTR is a social media platform founded by Trump ally Jason Miller. During his comments, Bannon also touted his own podcast.

PREVIOUS TRUMP FORGIVENESS

Bannon was separately accused last year of defrauding donors in a private fundraiser aimed at bolstering Trump’s pledge to build a wall on the US-Mexico border. Trump pardoned Bannon before the case could go to trial.

Trump said in a statement on Sunday: “This country may never have done to anyone what it did to Steve Bannon and it seeks to do it to others as well.”

Democrat Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the Jan. 6 panel, said he believed Bannon’s indictment would cause others to drop their challenge. Schiff reiterated the select committee’s threat to pursue the contempt charges against Meadows, but said the panel wanted to have the strongest case possible.

The committee said Bannon had made public statements suggesting he was aware in advance of “extreme events” that would occur on January 6. Bannon said on a Jan. 5 podcast that “hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”

Ahead of the January 6 riot, Trump delivered a speech to supporters gathered near the White House, repeating his false claims that the election was stolen by widespread electoral fraud and urging them to come to Capitol Hill and “fight like hell” to “stop the theft.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/donald-trump-adviser-steve-bannon-surrenders-to-fbi-on-capitol-riot-probe-charges/articleshow/87723243.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos