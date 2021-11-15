Opinion: the GOP is only following the uncivil path that Donald Trump has charted





Re Pelosi calls for investigations into Gosars video (November 9): Looking back, we can now see the start of the deterioration of civility and social order when Donald Trump stood up and walked behind Hillary Clinton during their debate.

Now it looks like the Republicans are taking that ball and running with it. This clearly emotionally unhealthy man has brought our country to a new low. What sadness and what fear.

Tom Harpley Hillcrest

U.S. Citizens Cannot Let Lies Be Treated As Facts

Get ready for Trump and his fans to treat January 6 as a birthday to celebrate (November 6): MAGA’s crowds-analyzing opinion column redefining the January 6 Capitol insurgency as a celebration of love is reminiscent of George Orwell’s dark 1945 novel, Animal Farm. In this setting, reality had become so blurry that the animals could not distinguish between the truth and the lie. The farm ran on pig fat and lies, and many of its residents accepted these lies as the truth.

Joseph Goebbels pointed out that if you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, people will believe it eventually. Alas, the former President of the United States takes a page from this manual by calling the rioting thugs patriots. Unfortunately, many of our fellow Americans believe it.

The last sentence of the commentary does not bode well: a nightmare is coming. May UT continue to tell right to wrong.

Emery J. Cummins Pacific Beach

What about uncivil acts committed by those on the left?

Re Trump supporters normalize incivility (Nov 12): Letter writer claims disruptive behavior at public meetings is committed by supporters of Donald Trump and wants to review their political party registration and file to vote.

Fair enough, but while we were on the topic, let’s take a look at the registration of political parties and the voting records of those who threw stones at police, looted businesses, and set fire to buildings in La Mesa. Curious minds want to know.

Jim McFarland San Carlos

