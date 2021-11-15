After signing infrastructure bill, Biden to meet with Xi

Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping drank noodles together in Beijing. They shared deep thoughts on the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan Plateau. They have sprung up at American business leaders to develop a sincere respect for one another.

What would you like to know President Joe Biden presented his relationship with Chinese Xi Jinping as an example of his sincere belief that good foreign policy begins with building personal relationships

The two spent hours together while they were both vice presidents, but as the leaders prepare to hold their first meeting, the increasingly fractured relationship between the United States and China has demonstrated that the ability to connect on a personal level has limits.

Biden nevertheless believes there is value in a face-to-face meeting, even a virtual one like the one executives will hold on Monday.

A senior administration official said Biden intended to use the conversation to highlight the need to establish “safeguards” in the relationship

The US president presented his relationship with Xi as proof of his deep belief that good foreign policy begins with building strong personal relationships.

But as the two leaders prepare to hold their first presidential meeting on Monday, the troubled U.S.-China relationship demonstrates that the power of one of Biden’s greatest stated forces as a politician, the ability to connect to its limits.

“When it comes to US-China relations, the gaps are so wide and the trend lines are so problematic that the personal touch cannot go any further,” said Matthew Goodman, who served as Asia adviser to the Council. of National Security of the Administrations of Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

According to a senior administration official, Biden and Xi enter the conversation amid a period of “intense competition” between the United States and China.

“From day one of his administration, President Biden has made sure that we can outperform China in the long term,” the official said. “And, over the past 10 months, we’ve made sure the United States is playing our strongest hand. We have taken substantial steps to strengthen our competitive hand, primarily by investing in ourselves.

The official said Biden was signing the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill as part of the effort to boost competitiveness.

“We are also aligning more closely with our allies and partners to address the challenge we face with China,” the official added.

The virtual bilateral meeting also follows “Biden’s intensive and impactful diplomacy in recent weeks,” the official added, “including in person at COP26 in Glasgow, at the G-20 in Rome and with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region., through the OSCE, on the quad and beyond. “

White House officials have set low expectations for Monday’s virtual meeting: No major announcements are expected and there are no plans for the two countries’ usual joint statement at the end, according to officials. ‘administration.

At a press briefing Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting was an “opportunity to define the terms of the conversation” with China and insist that the country “respect the rules of the road”.

Asked about Biden’s virtual meeting today with President Xi Jinping, Psaki calls it “an opportunity to define the terms of the conversation” with China, to insist that the PRC “respects the rules of the road “. Says he will express areas of concern as well as common interests pic.twitter.com/b721gSjqVX Breanne Deppisch (@breanne_dep) November 15, 2021

Biden will express concerns, as well as common interests, and his relationship with Xi will allow the president to approach the meeting “with a level of frankness and frankness,” Psaki added.

The public warmth that Xi called Biden an “old friend” when Biden visited China in 2013 while the then US vice president spoke of their “friendship” has cooled now that the two men are heads of state. Biden bristled in June when a reporter asked him if he would pressure his old friend to cooperate with a World Health Organization investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

“Let’s be clear: we know each other well; we’re not old friends, ”Biden said. “It’s just pure business.”

Biden nevertheless believes that a face-to-face meeting, even a virtual one, like the one the two leaders will hold on Monday night, has value.

“He thinks the story of their relationship, after spending time with him, allows him to be as outspoken as he has been in the past and he will continue to be,” said the attache. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki previewing the meeting.

Biden and Xi, 78 and 68, respectively, first met during trips to the United States and China when they were both vice presidents, interactions which the two leaders say have left a lasting impression.

Lately, there have been signs that there could be at least a partial thaw after the first nine months of the Biden administration were marked by recriminations from both sides and unproductive exchanges between the presidents’ top advisers. .

Last week, for example, the United States and China pledged at UN climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, to increase cooperation and accelerate action to curb climate-damaging emissions. .

Monday’s meeting, the third commitment by the two leaders since Biden became president, comes amid mounting tensions in US-China relations. The two had long phone calls in February and September in which they discussed human rights, trade, the pandemic and other issues.

Biden has made it clear that he sees China as the United States’ greatest economic and security competitor and has attempted to reframe U.S. foreign policy to reflect that belief.

His administration blamed Beijing for committing human rights violations against ethnic minorities in northwest China, stifling democracy efforts in Hong Kong, and resisting pressure world to cooperate fully in investigations into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tensions have also increased as the Chinese military has carried out an increasing number of sorties near the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Chinese officials have signaled that Taiwan will be a priority topic for the talks. Biden has made it clear that his administration will abide by the long-standing US “One China” policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Chinese military forces held exercises near Taiwan last week in response to a visit by a US Congressional delegation to the island.

The president intends, in part, to use the conversation to stress the need to establish “safeguards” in the relationship to ensure that both sides, in the midst of their stiff competition, avoid “conflicts. unintentional, “according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the planning for the White House meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said the video call is expected to last “several hours,” adding that the White House hoped the two leaders would be allowed a more in-depth conversation than their previous two calls this year.

Other US presidents have argued that linking up with a geopolitical adversary can be a good foreign policy strategy. George W. Bush was ridiculed after his first meeting with Russian Vladimir Putin when he said he “looked the man in the eye” and “got a feel for his soul”. Bush then welcomed the Russian leader to his ranch in Crawford, Texas, and took him to his father’s property in Kennebunkport, Maine, where the 43rd and 41st Presidents took the Russian president fishing.

Putin ultimately frustrated Bush, and the relationship was severed after Russia’s 2008 invasion of neighbor Georgia.

Donald Trump went from denigrating North Korea’s Kim Jong Un as a “rocket man” to declaring the two “fell in love” in an exchange of letters as the US president unsuccessfully tried to persuade Kim to abandon the regime’s nuclear weapons program.

Biden’s personal approach to foreign policy is in part informed by the fact that he has been on the international stage for much of the past half-century, author Evan Osnos noted in the biography “Joe Biden : The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now. “

“You can drop him off in Kazakhstan or Bahrain, it doesn’t matter, he’ll find a Joe Blow he met 30 years ago and now runs the place,” Biden advisor Julianne Smith told Osnos.

While Beijing is expected to host the Winter Olympics in February and Xi is expected to be approved by Communist Party leaders for a third five-year term as president next year unprecedented in recent Chinese history, the Chinese leader may seek to stabilize relations in the near future. term.

The slowdown in economic growth and a looming housing crisis are also very important to Beijing. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a CBS “Face the Nation” interview on Sunday warned that Beijing’s worsening problems could “have global consequences.”

At the same time, Biden, who has seen the number of his polls decline at home amid concerns over the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues, is seeking to find a balancing act on the most important foreign policy issues it faces.

Biden would have preferred to hold an in-person meeting with Xi, but Xi has not left China since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual meeting was offered after Biden mentioned in a September phone call with the Chinese leader that he wishes he could see Xi again.